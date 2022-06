Flood Watch issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria, Fairfax by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 20:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND FREDERICK WASHINGTON IN WESTERN MARYLAND ALLEGANY GARRETT IN VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA ALBEMARLE CITY OF CHARLOTTESVILLE GREENE NELSON ORANGE IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA CULPEPER FAUQUIER LOUDOUN IN NORTHWEST VIRGINIA CITY OF WINCHESTER CLARKE FREDERICK MADISON PAGE RAPPAHANNOCK SHENANDOAH WARREN IN WESTERN VIRGINIA AUGUSTA CITY OF HARRISONBURG CITY OF STAUNTON CITY OF WAYNESBORO HIGHLAND ROCKINGHAM IN WEST VIRGINIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY MINERAL PENDLETON IN PANHANDLE WEST VIRGINIA BERKELEY JEFFERSON MORGAN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BALLENGER CREEK, BERRYVILLE, CHARLES TOWN, CHARLOTTESVILLE, CROZET, CULPEPER, CUMBERLAND, FORT ASHBY, FRANKLIN, FREDERICK, FRONT ROYAL, FROSTBURG, GORDONSVILLE, GRANTSVILLE, GREENFIELD, HAGERSTOWN, HARRISONBURG, HARRISONBURG, KEYSER, LEESBURG, LURAY, MADISON, MARTINSBURG, MONTEREY, MOOREFIELD, MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, OAKLAND, ORANGE, PAW PAW, PETERSBURG, ROMNEY, SHENANDOAH, SHEPHERDSTOWN, STANARDSVILLE, STANLEY, STAUNTON, STAUNTON, STERLING, STRASBURG, WARRENTON, WASHINGTON, WAYNESBORO, WAYNESBORO, WINCHESTER, WINCHESTER, AND WOODSTOCK.

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO