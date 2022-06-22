Have I had the polio vaccine and how long does it last?

THE polio vaccine has existed since the 1950s and is listed as an essential medicine by the World Health Organisation.

Most people are protected against polio due to the widespread adoption of the vaccine.

Have I had the polio vaccine?

The polio vaccine is part of the UK's routine childhood vaccine schedule.

At eight weeks old, children in the UK are offered a six-in-one vaccine which includes polio protection as well as whooping cough, tetanus, and hepatitis B.

Booster vaccines are given at the age of three and another at 14 years old as part of multiple booster jabs.

This is done to stop the spread of the virus in schools as it is highly contagious through coughs and sneezes.

Parents have been urged to check their children's medical records after health chiefs detected polio in the UK. Credit: AFP - Getty

You need to have had all three rounds of vaccine to be protected against the virus.

This means most people in the UK are likely to have been vaccinated against the virus at an early age.

Jane Clegg, Chief nurse for the NHS in London said: "The majority of Londoners are fully protected against polio and won't need to take any further action,

"But the NHS will begin reaching out to parents of children aged under five in London who are not up to date with their polio vaccinations to invite them to get protected.

"Meanwhile, parents can also check their child's vaccination status in their Red Book and people should contact their GP Practice to book a vaccination should they or their child not be fully up to date."

How long does the polio vaccine last?

The vaccine protects you for 10 years and you will need a booster to remain protected after this time.

Polio has been rare in the UK so most people only get boosters when travelling to countries with a risk of polio.

There are only two countries in which polio is considered endemic - meaning it is regularly found - and those are Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Check before travelling if you need to get the booster, especially to parts of Asia or Africa, and remember you will need this at least two weeks before you go.

If it's your first jab, you will need several doses in order to be fully vaccinated so factor time to allow for this or your holiday may be cancelled.

How can I get the polio vaccine?

The best way to prevent polio is to make sure you and your child are up to date with your vaccinations.

In order to get the vaccine, simply call up your GP and request it - they will be able to check your medical records.

When checking for a child, they should have a red book which will let you see if they have had one or all of their vaccines.

Most health care clinics also offer the vaccine such as Superdrug Health clinic and Boots Healthcare.

Polio vaccine is recommended for:

All individuals, from two months of age as part of the UK routine immunisation schedule

Travellers to areas or countries where there are recent reports of wild polio (see) and their last dose of polio vaccine was given 10 or more years ago

Individuals at risk of exposure to polio through their work, e.g. certain healthcare workers and microbiology laboratory staff

Patients with polio often experience no symptoms but rare cases can lead to paralysis, although this usually passes after a short time.

Can I still get polio after being vaccinated?

No vaccine provides a level of protection where there is no risk of getting the disease after being vaccinated.

However, two doses of IPV provide 90% immunity (protection) to all three types of poliovirus.

The third dose boosts this to provide at least 99% immunity against all polio variants.

In 2015, type two was declared eradicated so many people may have been given the bOPV, meaning they are not protected against polio type two.

The only type of polio still known to be circulating is type one, as type three was also last detected in 2012.

The UK has been polio-free since 2003, although a small strain was detected in sewers in London in April 2022.