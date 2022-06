Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon and her husband, Josh, were furious when they learned June “Mama June” Shannon exposed them to COVID at Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson‘s birthday party. The executive producers of Mama June: Road To Redemption was the one to break the news, and because of the family’s exposure to COVID, production was forced to shut down for two weeks. Pumpkin, Josh, Alana, Jessica Shannon and the kids also had to take regular COVID tests and film stuff on their own.

