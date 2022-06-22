BREAKING NEWS: Juul e-cigarettes could be pulled from shelves as soon as TODAY after US regulators reject vape manufacturer's bid to get around selling flavored nicotine

Popular e-cigarette manufacturer Juul may no longer be allowed to sell their product in U.S. markets, after having an application to get around flavored nicotine bans reportedly rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Wall Street Journal reports that America's leading regulatory agency is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday.

The company rocketed to popularity in the U.S. in the 2010s, as its fruit flavored nicotine products became trendy among younger smokers - leading to the company also shouldering blame for increases in teen smoking.

To limit rises in teen smoking, the FDA banned fruit flavored e-cigarette devices, and forced each company to apply individually to allow their products to remain on shelves. Juul was expected to have its application approved.

The report comes a day after the Biden Administration laid out plans to reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to 'non-addictive' levels, as part of a greater push to curb smoking in America.