ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

BREAKING NEWS: Juul e-cigarettes could be pulled from shelves as soon as TODAY after US regulators reject vape manufacturer's bid to get around selling flavored nicotine

By Mansur Shaheen U.S.
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Popular e-cigarette manufacturer Juul may no longer be allowed to sell their product in U.S. markets, after having an application to get around flavored nicotine bans reportedly rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Wall Street Journal reports that America's leading regulatory agency is expected to make the announcement on Wednesday.

The company rocketed to popularity in the U.S. in the 2010s, as its fruit flavored nicotine products became trendy among younger smokers - leading to the company also shouldering blame for increases in teen smoking.

To limit rises in teen smoking, the FDA banned fruit flavored e-cigarette devices, and forced each company to apply individually to allow their products to remain on shelves. Juul was expected to have its application approved.

The report comes a day after the Biden Administration laid out plans to reduce the amount of nicotine in cigarettes to 'non-addictive' levels, as part of a greater push to curb smoking in America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8Iji_0gITwFjT00

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban

Juul can continue to sell its electronic cigarettes, at least for now, after a federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a government ban. Juul filed an emergency motion earlier Friday, seeking the temporary hold while it appeals the sales ban. The e–cigarette maker had asked the court to pause...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Miami

FDA bans Juul e-cigarettes tied to teen vaping surge

By Matthew Perrone, AP Health WriterWASHINGTON -- Federal health officials on Thursday ordered Juul to pull its electronic cigarettes from the U.S. market, the latest blow to the embattled company widely blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping. The action is part of a sweeping effort by the Food and Drug Administration to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays. Parents, politicians and anti-tobacco advocates wanted a ban on the devices that many blame for the rise in underage vaping. Supporters say they can help smokers cut back on regular cigarettes. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Juul decision triggers broader tobacco fight

The FDA's decision to order Juul e-cigarette products off the U.S. market opens a new and grinding battle in the push to revamp the government’s rules for smoking and vaping. The big picture: With parallel efforts to cap nicotine in cigarettes and ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine#Tobacco Smoking#E Cigarettes#The Wall Street Journal#The Biden Administration
TODAY.com

FDA orders all Juul e-cigarette products be taken off the market

The Food and Drug Administration officially denied market authorization for e-cigarette products from Juul Labs Inc. on Thursday. The decision means Juul will no longer be able to sell or distribute any of its products in the U.S. “Today’s action is further progress on the FDA’s commitment to ensuring that...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Trust 'linked to Bill Gates' is asked by North Dakota AG to explain how it got 2,000 acres of land worth $13.5M near Canadian border when state law puts limits on who can own ranches

A trust allegedly tied to Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates has been asked to justify a recent purchase of farmland in North Dakota that has made residents 'livid.'. Red River Trust reportedly acquired six parcels of land near the borders of Minnesota and Canada in November that officials say may violate state corporate farming laws.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
CBS News

Critical mistakes and miscalculations by federal employees caused devastating New Mexico wildfire, report finds

The U.S. Forest Service made critical mistakes that caused a planned burn to reduce the threat of wildfires to explode into the largest blaze in New Mexico's recorded history, the agency said Tuesday. A new report found that employees made multiple miscalculations, used inaccurate models and underestimated how dry conditions were in the Southwest before lighting the flames.
ECONOMY
AFP

Global food crisis 'will kill millions' by disease, health executive warns

The global food crisis sparked by the war in Ukraine will kill millions by leaving the hungriest more vulnerable to infectious diseases, potentially triggering the world's next health catastrophe, the head of a major aid organisation has warned. The health expert said solving the food crisis was now paramount in aiding the treatment of the world's second-deadliest infectious disease.  
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Weather Channel

COVID-19 Most Likely Leaked from Wuhan Laboratory: WHO Chief

Just days after saying that the COVID lab leak theory needs "further investigations", the World Health Organisation (WHO) chief has privately confided to a senior European politician that the pandemic originated from China's infamous Wuhan lab, according to a report. According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the most likely...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

438K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy