Thanks to high pressure dominating the ArkLaTex, Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days out of the next seven. Lows will be in the mid to upper 70s followed by afternoon temperatures on either side of the century mark. Low 100s will likely be found along and south of interstate 30. In addition, it appears as though our rain chances will dry up for the weekend.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO