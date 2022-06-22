ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Attorneys outline their cases in the impeachment trial

By Don Jorgensen
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DCePw_0gITulr100

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — During opening statements of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment trial, the prosecution said that Ravnsborg committed impeachable offenses the night of September 12th, 2020 and in the days that followed.

“How one responds to life altering moments and the ones that follow the seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks and beyond define a person,” Clay County State’s Attorney Alexis Tracy said.

The prosecution told the 35 Senators why Ravnsborg committed “malfeasance in office.”

She said the Attorney General had multiple opportunities “to do the right thing.”

“Whatever drew his attention we can say with certainty and he cannot deny he was distracted,” Tracy said.

“And although he couldn’t bring himself to ever in the two minute 911 call or the three hours worth of separate interviews actually say he hit and killed a man he knew this fact to be true,” Tracy said.

Ravnsborg’s attorneys reminded the Senate that no elected official in South Dakota has ever been impeached and neither has a federal official.

“Make no mistake members of the Senate what you are here for is incredibly rare in the American experience,” Attorney Ross Garber said.

Ravnsborg impeachment trial: Senate vote up next

Ravnsborg’s attorney said that’s because the provisions for impeachment, written in the Constitution, are so high to prove wrongdoing.

“This is undoing the will of the voters, make no mistake, that’s what you’re doing,

Ravnsborg’s other attorney emphasized there’s been no finding that Ravnsborg was criminally culpable for the death of Mr. Boever.

He asked the Senators to listen to the 911 call Ravnsborg made that night and to watch the video when he was questioned by special agents.

“Listen to his first interview done on the 14th of September, without legal counsel he was asked to come in and he did, certainly the Attorney General knew of his right to counsel,” Mike Butler said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KCAU 9 News

Siouxlanders react to Roe v. Wade decision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Abortion is already banned in South Dakota, but in Iowa, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled earlier this month the state constitution does not protect the right to abortion but lawmakers are saying that there’s still much to be decided. State Representative Chris Hall said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling is […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Garber
KCAU 9 News

Distance between drought and flood in Iowa is shrinking

IOWA (WHO)– Drought and flood conditions are starting to commingle here in Iowa, and the distance between the two may sometimes only span a couple of counties. In August of 2018, parts of southern Iowa experienced an extreme drought with cities recording precipitation levels more than 6″ below average. Meanwhile, less than 100 miles north […]
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Attorneys#Senate#American
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school baseball and softball highlights and scores (6-23-22)

Iowa high school baseball scoresKingsley-Pierson 4, Woodbury Central 3Bishop Heelan 5, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4Bishop Heelan 11, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6Ridge View 6, Lawton-Bronson 4Sioux City North 4, Sioux City West 3Sioux City North 10, Sioux City West 1West Monona 4, River Valley 1Gehlen Catholic 6, Akron-Westfield 2Sioux Central 4, Newell-Fonda 2Sheldon 6, George-Little Rock 4Lewis Central […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy