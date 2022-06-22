ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle's Volunteer Park Amphitheater opens July 2, kicks off summer of music and dance

By KNKX Public Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with the Seattle Park District, the Volunteer Park Trust is preparing to celebrate the reopening of the Volunteer Park amphitheater in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The project is the culmination of seven years of planning, community outreach, design work, and fundraising. The new amphitheater, located on the...

This Week in Seattle Food News: Dick’s Is Back, Ethan Stowell Is Opening Another Tavern, and a Wu-Tang-Themed Dinner Is Coming This Fall – EverOut Seattle

Owners Lynda Nguyen and Bien Le launched this Vietnamese restaurant in the former J&J Public House space on June 13, with a menu that includes fried rice, stir-fried noodles, phở, vermicelli bowls, salads, sandwiches, and more. Like. Add to a List. This family-owned Chinese American restaurant soft-opened in Belltown...
SEATTLE, WA
Free slice day at Pagliacci Pizza locations June 25

With locations in Edmonds and Shoreline, Pagliacci Pizza is inviting you to have lunch on them Saturday, June 25. “We are fortunate to have locations in such wonderful communities in the greater Seattle/Bellevue area,” said Matt Galvin, co-owner of Pagliacci. “This is our way of showing appreciation for your loyalty and support.”
Destinations: Seattle Tattoo Expo August 19-21 at Seattle Center

Get inked, see the beautiful artwork of over 200 artists, and take in all that is Seattle tattoo culture and history at Seattle Tattoo Expo. Hosted by Seattle’s internationally recognized shop Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to the leading artists in tattooing both locally and from around the world.
SEATTLE, WA
Mark your calendars for Redmond’s annual Derby Days celebration

What began as a summer tradition at the end of the Great Depression continues this year as the city of Redmond prepares for the annual Derby Days celebration. Through July 8-9 the Redmond City Hall Campus, located at 15670 Northeast 85th Street, will host events such as live music, parades, carnival rides, local food, and a beer and wine garden, among others.
REDMOND, WA
Ballard's Iconic Mike's Chili Parlor celebrating 100 years

SEATTLE — Restaurants come and go. So to make it 100 years is an accomplishment few have achieved, especially when that place is dedicated to one particular item: chili. Mike’s Chili Parlor in Ballard is celebrating its 100th year of serving up Seattle's most famous chili. They started on a cart back in 1922 selling chili to fishermen and lumber workers in the area. They moved into their current location in 1939.
SEATTLE, WA
Summer Night Market in Seattle is June 23

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pike Place Market is hosting a Summer Night Market on June 23 and organizers just can’t hide their pride. “When you walk up to the market you enter through a rainbow and it’s going to be an unforgettable evening of entertainment, shopping, food, drinks and a celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community!” said Madison Bristol, marketing manager with Pike Place Market.
SEATTLE, WA
Modern jazz percussionists return for Seattle concerts

Rhythm is a critical element in jazz. Three of the finest modern rhythm makers perform for Seattle audiences this week and next. Here's a preview. Drummer Scott Amendola returns to Seattle with his longtime collaborator, keyboard player Wil Blades in their Amendola vs. Blades project. Their performance Friday, June 24, at the Triple Door will feature Seattle saxophonist Skerik and Brazilian percussionist Cyro Baptista.
SEATTLE, WA
The Weekend Report: What's Cookin' June 24-26

Welcome to the Weekend Report, where we tell you what's up in Seattle this weekend — new and fun things to do, see and try. We're guaranteed to miss some, so email us at hello@seattlerefined.com if there is something wonderful we need to know about!. Thursday to Saturday, June...
SEATTLE, WA
Here's where you can watch fireworks in & around Seattle this 4th of July

As we near the end of June, our country’s biggest national holiday is just around the corner. We are of course talking about the 4th of July. What’s more many of Puget Sound’s firework displays are returning for the first time since the pandemic. So here’s where you can watch fireworks in & around Seattle this 4th of July.
SEATTLE, WA
TACOMA OCEAN FEST AT SWAN CREEK PARK

JOIN: Tacoma Ocean Fest, Pierce Conservation District, the East Tacoma Collaborative, GCR Tires and Metro Parks Tacoma for a community cleanup at Swan Creek Park! Clean streams mean healthy salmon, orcas and oceans, and Swan Creek needs our love. Come in the morning or afternoon, and stay as long as you are able.
The Lights Go Out at Chateau Ste. Michelle

Until last year, Chateau Ste. Michelle was to Washington wine as the sun is to the solar system. However, the star is shrinking. On Tuesday, Washington Wine Report's Sean Sullivan broke the news that CSM has put up for sale its 118-acre headquarters in Woodinville, a suburb of Seattle, and plans to move all of its winemaking to eastern Washington immediately.
WOODINVILLE, WA
The 5 Best Restaurants in Seattle

Seattle’s fine-dining venues will provide you with once-in-a-lifetime meals. Although Seattle is best known for its coffee, less than agreeable weather and the futuristic Space Needle, this north-western city is also home to an impressively established restaurant scene. You’ll find that the outdoorsy vibe of the city – not to mention the number of tech companies making a home here – means that Seattle’s fine dining offering is more on the casual side. Don’t be fooled into thinking you can just turn up last minute though – the caliber of Seattle’s best restaurants means reservations are snapped up quickly. Ranging from glamorous throwbacks to intimate and cozy spaces, these are the best places to eat in Seattle according to Elite Traveler.
SEATTLE, WA
Kirkland : Top 7 Best Places To Visit in Kirkland , Washington

Kirkland, Washington is a suburb of Seattle and has been fast growing to become a popular place to live. It is located in King County. Kirkland residents enjoy an urban suburban feel, and many of them own their homes. There are many restaurants, coffee shops, parks, and cafes in Kirkland....
KIRKLAND, WA
Where you can cool off during the western Washington heat wave

SEATTLE — Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 80s and even the low 90s this weekend in western Washington, which marks the first stretch of hot weather in 2022. A Heat Advisory is in place from noon on Saturday until 11 p.m. on Monday, which means the risk of heat-related illnesses will be elevated for heat-sensitive groups, like the elderly, and infants, and also people without access to "effective cooling or hydration," the National Weather Service warned.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle Chinese Food Restaurants: 10Best Restaurant Critiques

At 10Best, we’re all the time looking out for Seattle’s greatest eating places, and whereas we recognize locations which have a broad culinary vary, we won’t assist however adore eating places specializing in one particular delicacies. Thanks to its thriving Asian neighborhood, Seattle occurs to be a wonderful metropolis wherein to get pleasure from delectable delicacies from nations starting from China to Vietnam. When we’re within the temper for Chinese meals in Seattle, we head to crowd favourite Din Tai Fung, or we rely on Wild Ginger‘s strong monitor report (and the possibility to listen to reside music after or whereas consuming our meal). You’ll discover these locations – and any of the eating places on our checklist – to be implausible choices for Chinese delicacies; in the event you’re trying to focus your efforts, begin within the bustling International District neighborhood. Other zones that function a wide range of Asian eateries embody Capitol Hill, Fremont, Ballard and the University District, in addition to Bellevue (over on the “Eastside”).
SEATTLE, WA
Family remembers faith, love and joy of Micah and Sarah Wells

The first thing Jenifer Wells noticed about Micah was his smile. Volunteering at a church in the Seattle area, he greeted churchgoers in the parking lot with a wave, his face beaming. “He had the biggest smile, and that’s what drew me to him,” Jenifer said. “I said, ‘Lord, if...
YAKIMA, WA
At least 8 people shot at rave dance party in Tacoma, Washington

At least eight people were injured early Sunday when gunfire broke out at a dance party being held in an industrial area of Tacoma, Washington, police said. The shooting occurred at 12:45 a.m. at a private venue in South Tacoma, where police said the rave attracted a large crowd. A...
TACOMA, WA
Heatwave expected to hit King County

After an incredibly dreary spring and early summer, King County is likely going to be hit with a heatwave this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 90 degrees on Sunday, June 26. According to a special weather statement by the National Weather Service, the upcoming heatwave will pose a moderate...
KING COUNTY, WA
Water rescue underway for missing person at Green River Gorge

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash. - A young man has gone missing on the Green River Gorge. According to a spokesperson for the King County Sheriff's Office, a water rescue team is attempting to find a 20-year-old who went underwater near the Black Diamond area. King County's Guardian One is assisting search and rescue operations with aerial support.
BLACK DIAMOND, WA

