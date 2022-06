TRACY, Calif. — Tracy Police are looking for answers after the second attack at Pescadero Park in three weeks. The attack happened early Monday morning around 2:20 a.m. Tracy Police Department said a 32-year-old man was attacked and left with life-threatening injuries. Police said he's in the hospital in critical condition. Authorities have not released any information regarding the type of attack or the circumstances surrounding it at this time.

5 DAYS AGO