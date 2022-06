According to a report from 247Sports, a pair of quarterbacks from the class of 2024 picked up scholarship offers earlier this week while visiting the University of Florida. One of those names was three-star Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia) quarterback and Florida State commit Luke Kromenhoek. He broke down the unofficial visit which featured plenty of time with head coach Billy Napier.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO