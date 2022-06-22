ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocomoke City, MD

Michael Page Scott

WBOC
 4 days ago

Michael Page Scott, 60, of Pocomoke City, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022 at Tidal Health Peninsula...

www.wboc.com

WBOC

Laurel Police Searching for Bank Robbery Suspect

LAUREL, Del.- The Laurel Police Department in Delaware is requesting the public's assistance in identifying the man pictured above. The suspect is allegedly involved in a bank robbery that took place today at the Bank of Delmarva. Laurel Police is asking anyone with information to forward it to Ptlm. Howard...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Police ID Man Killed in Milford Shooting

MILFORD, Del.- Police have released the name of a man shot and killed last Friday night at an apartment complex in Milford. Milford police identified the victim as Aaron L. Jackson, 34, of Bridgeville, Del. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Bright Way inside the Brightway Commons Apartment...
MILFORD, DE
WBOC

One Arrested, Another Sought in Lincoln Shooting

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another following a shooting that occurred in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed that two people in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby home before fleeing the area. At the time, the home was not occupied by its three inhabitants, a 58-year old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man. No one was injured in this incident, and the home itself was not struck by gunfire.
LINCOLN, DE
WBOC

Supreme Court Gun Ruling Could Have Implications for Maryland

MARYLAND - The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a 108 year old New York gun law on Thursday that could have a direct impact on six other states, including Maryland. New York's law, like Maryland's requires conceal carry permit holders demonstrate a reason to concealed carry a weapon. The message...
MARYLAND STATE

