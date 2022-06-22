Michael Page Scott

LINCOLN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested one suspect and are looking for another following a shooting that occurred in Lincoln on Wednesday afternoon. Police said that shortly after 3 p.m., troopers responded to the 10000 block of Greentop Road for a report of shots fired. The ensuing investigation revealed that two people in a Toyota Corolla had fired several gunshots at a nearby home before fleeing the area. At the time, the home was not occupied by its three inhabitants, a 58-year old man, a 56-year-old woman, and a 22-year-old man. No one was injured in this incident, and the home itself was not struck by gunfire.

LINCOLN, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO