A VALORANT player has found a way to plant the Spike just outside of A site on Pearl, creating a useful plant spot that can confuse the enemy. Picking the right spot to plant the Spike in VALORANT is a crucial choice. You need to make sure it’s a spot that can be covered without forcing your team to be exposed or that it doesn’t give the attackers retaking the site an advantage. Some locations are perfect for post-plant ability line-ups, while others are cheeky and tough to counter.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO