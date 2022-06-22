Every Prospect That Had a Pre-Draft Workout with the Hornets

A long list of names who made their way to Charlotte over the past month.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the Charlotte Hornets have brought in a total of 67 prospects for pre-draft workouts. Check below to see which prospects made it to Charlotte along with a few notable names who didn't.

Notables who did not have a pre-draft workout with Charlotte

G Johnny Davis - Wisconsin

G Jalen Williams - UC Santa Clara

F Ousmane Dieng - New Zealand Breakers

F Jeremy Sochan - Baylor

C Jalen Duren - Memphis

Guards - 35

Rasir Bolton - Gonzaga

Terquavion Smith - North Carolina State (withdrew from draft)

Jean Montero - Overtime Elite

James Akinjo - Baylor

Ochai Agbaji - Kansas

Trevor Keels - Duke

Tyson Etienne - Wichita State

Jordan Goldwire - Oklahoma

D’Shawn Schwartz - George Mason

Hugo Besson - New Zealand Breakers

Hyunjung Lee - Davidson

Javante McCoy - Boston

Andrew Nembhard - Gonzaga

Michael Devoe - Georgia Tech

Iverson Molinar - Mississippi State

Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky

Max Christie - Michigan State

RJ Cole - UConn

Jaden Hardy - G-League Ignite

Alex Barcello - BYU

Buddy Boeheim - Syracuse

Malcolm Cazalon - Mega Mozzart/Serbia

Taz Sherman - West Virginia

Payton Willis - Minnesota

MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite

Malaki Branham - Ohio State

Kendall Brown - Baylor

Bryce McGowens - Nebraska

Jamaree Bouyea - San Francisco

Scotty Pippen Jr. - Vanderbilt

Jaden Shackelford - Alabama

Jules Bernard - UCLA

Blake Wesley - Notre Dame

Javon Freeman-Liberty - DePaul

Terrell Brown Jr. - Washington

Forwards - 21

Yoan Makoundou - Cholet Basket/France

Wendell Moore - Duke

Marcus Weathers - SMU

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu - UT-Arlington

Isaiah Whaley - UConn

Tari Eason - LSU

Luka Brajkovic - Davidson

John Meeks - College of Charleston

Orlando Robinson - Fresno State

Bryson Williams - Texas Tech

Dominick Barlow - Overtime Elite

Garrison Brooks - Mississippi State

John Butler - Florida State

Mitch Lightfoot - Kansas

F Anthony Duruji - Florida

Vince Williams - VCU

Ron Artest III - KW Titans/Canada

Kur Kuath (Marquette)

Marcus Bingham - Michigan State

Trevion Williams - Purdue

Keve Aluma - Virginia Tech

Centers - 11

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

Khalifa Diop - Spain

Yannick Nzosa - Spain

Mark Williams - Duke

Grant Golden - Richmond

Silvio De Sousa - Chattanooga

Ike Obiagu - Seton Hall

Christian Koloko - Arizona

Makur Maker - Sydney Kings/Australia

Nysier Brooks - Ole Miss

Josh Carlton - Houston

