Every Prospect That Had a Pre-Draft Workout with the Hornets
A long list of names who made their way to Charlotte over the past month.
Over the course of the last few weeks, the Charlotte Hornets have brought in a total of 67 prospects for pre-draft workouts. Check below to see which prospects made it to Charlotte along with a few notable names who didn't.
Notables who did not have a pre-draft workout with Charlotte
G Johnny Davis - Wisconsin
G Jalen Williams - UC Santa Clara
F Ousmane Dieng - New Zealand Breakers
F Jeremy Sochan - Baylor
C Jalen Duren - Memphis
Guards - 35
Rasir Bolton - Gonzaga
Terquavion Smith - North Carolina State (withdrew from draft)
Jean Montero - Overtime Elite
James Akinjo - Baylor
Ochai Agbaji - Kansas
Trevor Keels - Duke
Tyson Etienne - Wichita State
Jordan Goldwire - Oklahoma
D’Shawn Schwartz - George Mason
Hugo Besson - New Zealand Breakers
Hyunjung Lee - Davidson
Javante McCoy - Boston
Andrew Nembhard - Gonzaga
Michael Devoe - Georgia Tech
Iverson Molinar - Mississippi State
Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky
Max Christie - Michigan State
RJ Cole - UConn
Jaden Hardy - G-League Ignite
Alex Barcello - BYU
Buddy Boeheim - Syracuse
Malcolm Cazalon - Mega Mozzart/Serbia
Taz Sherman - West Virginia
Payton Willis - Minnesota
MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite
Malaki Branham - Ohio State
Kendall Brown - Baylor
Bryce McGowens - Nebraska
Jamaree Bouyea - San Francisco
Scotty Pippen Jr. - Vanderbilt
Jaden Shackelford - Alabama
Jules Bernard - UCLA
Blake Wesley - Notre Dame
Javon Freeman-Liberty - DePaul
Terrell Brown Jr. - Washington
Forwards - 21
Yoan Makoundou - Cholet Basket/France
Wendell Moore - Duke
Marcus Weathers - SMU
Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu - UT-Arlington
Isaiah Whaley - UConn
Tari Eason - LSU
Luka Brajkovic - Davidson
John Meeks - College of Charleston
Orlando Robinson - Fresno State
Bryson Williams - Texas Tech
Dominick Barlow - Overtime Elite
Garrison Brooks - Mississippi State
John Butler - Florida State
Mitch Lightfoot - Kansas
F Anthony Duruji - Florida
Vince Williams - VCU
Ron Artest III - KW Titans/Canada
Kur Kuath (Marquette)
Marcus Bingham - Michigan State
Trevion Williams - Purdue
Keve Aluma - Virginia Tech
Centers - 11
Kofi Cockburn - Illinois
Khalifa Diop - Spain
Yannick Nzosa - Spain
Mark Williams - Duke
Grant Golden - Richmond
Silvio De Sousa - Chattanooga
Ike Obiagu - Seton Hall
Christian Koloko - Arizona
Makur Maker - Sydney Kings/Australia
Nysier Brooks - Ole Miss
Josh Carlton - Houston
Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - All Hornets
Twitter - @SI_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0