Charlotte, NC

Every Prospect That Had a Pre-Draft Workout with the Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

A long list of names who made their way to Charlotte over the past month.

Over the course of the last few weeks, the Charlotte Hornets have brought in a total of 67 prospects for pre-draft workouts. Check below to see which prospects made it to Charlotte along with a few notable names who didn't.

Notables who did not have a pre-draft workout with Charlotte

G Johnny Davis - Wisconsin

G Jalen Williams - UC Santa Clara

F Ousmane Dieng - New Zealand Breakers

F Jeremy Sochan - Baylor

C Jalen Duren - Memphis

Guards - 35

Rasir Bolton - Gonzaga

Terquavion Smith - North Carolina State (withdrew from draft)

Jean Montero - Overtime Elite

James Akinjo - Baylor

Ochai Agbaji - Kansas

Trevor Keels - Duke

Tyson Etienne - Wichita State

Jordan Goldwire - Oklahoma

D’Shawn Schwartz - George Mason

Hugo Besson - New Zealand Breakers

Hyunjung Lee - Davidson

Javante McCoy - Boston

Andrew Nembhard - Gonzaga

Michael Devoe - Georgia Tech

Iverson Molinar - Mississippi State

Shaedon Sharpe - Kentucky

Max Christie - Michigan State

RJ Cole - UConn

Jaden Hardy - G-League Ignite

Alex Barcello - BYU

Buddy Boeheim - Syracuse

Malcolm Cazalon - Mega Mozzart/Serbia

Taz Sherman - West Virginia

Payton Willis - Minnesota

MarJon Beauchamp - G League Ignite

Malaki Branham - Ohio State

Kendall Brown - Baylor

Bryce McGowens - Nebraska

Jamaree Bouyea - San Francisco

Scotty Pippen Jr. - Vanderbilt

Jaden Shackelford - Alabama

Jules Bernard - UCLA

Blake Wesley - Notre Dame

Javon Freeman-Liberty - DePaul

Terrell Brown Jr. - Washington

Forwards - 21

Yoan Makoundou - Cholet Basket/France

Wendell Moore - Duke

Marcus Weathers - SMU

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu - UT-Arlington

Isaiah Whaley - UConn

Tari Eason - LSU

Luka Brajkovic - Davidson

John Meeks - College of Charleston

Orlando Robinson - Fresno State

Bryson Williams - Texas Tech

Dominick Barlow - Overtime Elite

Garrison Brooks - Mississippi State

John Butler - Florida State

Mitch Lightfoot - Kansas

F Anthony Duruji - Florida

Vince Williams - VCU

Ron Artest III - KW Titans/Canada

Kur Kuath (Marquette)

Marcus Bingham - Michigan State

Trevion Williams - Purdue

Keve Aluma - Virginia Tech

Centers - 11

Kofi Cockburn - Illinois

Khalifa Diop - Spain

Yannick Nzosa - Spain

Mark Williams - Duke

Grant Golden - Richmond

Silvio De Sousa - Chattanooga

Ike Obiagu - Seton Hall

Christian Koloko - Arizona

Makur Maker - Sydney Kings/Australia

Nysier Brooks - Ole Miss

Josh Carlton - Houston

#College Of Charleston#The Charlotte Hornets#Georgia Tech Iverson#Cole Uconn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This 4-star linebacker split on his final two schools after visit to Florida

June is winding down after a busy month on the recruiting front for Florida football, which welcomed prep recruits from around the state and nation onto campus over the past few weeks. Four-star linebacker Samuel Omosigho out of Crandall (Texas) was among those to make the trek to Gainesville for an official visit, arriving on Monday and departing on Wednesday to conclude his first stop to see what the Orange and Blue has to offer.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Charlotte, NC
