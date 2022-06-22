ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian revealed she had never seen 'SNL' before hosting the late-night show and didn't know Jimmy Fallon was once a cast member

By Rebecca Cohen
Insider
 4 days ago
Media personality Kim Kardashian during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

  • Kim Kardashian admitted she had never seen an episode of "SNL" before hosting the show in 2021.
  • She told Jimmy Fallon she had no idea he was a former cast member.
  • She said that she has since been "schooled" and "knows everything" about "SNL."

Kim Kardashian revealed that she had never seen an episode of "Saturday Night Live" before hosting the iconic late-night show in October 2021.

On "The Tonight Show" Tuesday , host Jimmy Fallon said that Kardashian had not been on his show since before her "SNL" hosting stint and asked if she was nervous to take the stage in studio 8H.

"I was nervous for a second because I have to be honest, I had never seen 'SNL' before," Kardashian admitted to a confused-looking Fallon.

She said that she had been to one taping of the show when Eddie Murphy hosted, and she had gone backstage to shows before but had never seen a full episode.

"I'm dead serious," Kardashian said when Fallon asked if she was being serious.

"I knew what it was," she continued. "I knew it was so iconic."

She then admitted to Fallon that she had no idea he was a cast member on "SNL."

"I gotta be honest. I had no idea you were on," Kardashian said.

"Are you kidding?" Fallon exclaimed while putting his head down on his desk.

But Fallon wasn't the only actor whose roots Kardashian wasn't aware of.

She said that a month after hosting, she was at a dinner with Will Ferrell discussing her episode and had to text her boyfriend, Pete Davidson — another former cast member — "Wait. Was Will Ferrell on 'SNL'?"

Since then, though, Kardashian assured Fallon that she has been "schooled" and "knows everyone that's been on now."

