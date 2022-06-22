ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis Police responds to arrest video in wing restaurant

By Shay Arthur, Destinee Hannah
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=129V6m_0gITtGip00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – A video of a wanted man wrestling with police inside a Memphis hot wing restaurant is making the rounds on social media, but there is more to the story, according to court documents.

The video shows two police officers wrestling with a man inside Rayford’s All-N-1 Hot Wings on South Third, attempting to handcuff him Monday.

Drug arrests take methamphetamine, pills off DeKalb County streets

Watch the full video below. (Video has no sound)

The video had been viewed more than 70,000 times Tuesday, prompting responses from commenters criticizing the officers’ use of force to take the suspect down to the ground. The man filming the event can be heard telling officers that the customer had done nothing wrong.

Erion Walker

“We are aware of this video and are looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident,” MPD said in an email response Tuesday.

Officers later identified the man as 22-year-old Erion Walker. Walker was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.

Owner Kevin Rayford was the one behind the camera. He said Walker was a customer, and the two were talking inside the restaurant when police arrived.

“I felt every blow,” Rayford said. “It’s like I felt every blow. You know and I was angry.”

Grove Oak man killed in weekend shooting

At one point during the video, you can see an officer come at the camera. Rayford said he knocked the phone out of his hand.

“When I was filming, he approached me with his fist balled up, so I didn’t know whether to duck or just prepare for a lick,” Rayford said.

According to an arrest warrant filed Monday, officers responded to a call on June 16 at Knight Arnold and Inverness Parkway. When they arrived, Walker’s girlfriend said she got into an argument with him while driving.

Walker’s girlfriend said the argument began when Walker returned her vehicle to her with bullet holes in it. She said Walker became angry and stuck his hand in her mouth.

According to police, Walker’s girlfriend attempted to call her mother, but Walker threw her phone out of the window and said, “I’ll (expletive) this car up.” Court documents said Walker then purposely swerved the car into a curb, disabling the car before leaving the scene.

Police say 14-year-old’s death was recorded

Walker’s girlfriend suffered a leg injury in the crash. The car’s tires were also broken off the axles, according to police.

Rayford, who works to be an inspiration to young men in the neighborhood said he and Walker talked for more than 20 minutes at the restaurant. So long Walker’s ride left. He used the business’ phone to make some calls.

“He said, ‘Man, I want to change my life. I’ve changed the way I’m thinking. So I’m moving differently,'” Rayford said.

That’s when two officers showed up asking Rayford about a burglary at the business from three months ago. Then asking about Walker, questioning how he paid for his meal.

“As he was leaving the building the officers kinda boxed him in and said, ‘hey, what’s your name? Where your ID at?'” Rayford said.

Walker started asking what he did.

“What did I do? I didn’t do anything I just ordered some food. And so he just kinda motioned, they was attempting to pat him down and he kinda flinched and that’s where it all escalated from,” Rayford said.

Rayford says he respects law enforcement but believes their approach in handling this situation was wrong.

“So I understand what they’re under every day but you got to be able to treat each situation accordingly you understand, so it just didn’t make any sense for them to be that excessive,” Rayford said. “The guy didn’t even have a belt on, his pants were falling down so he didn’t have any weapons.”

Walker has a $51,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on June 22.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 7

Thundercat lll
1d ago

Lucky they were 👮🏾👮🏾 cops. There is a good possibility that had they been 👮🏼👮🏻 cops they would have handled the situation differently. This boy should never have resisted. No broken bones or blood this case doesn't have any merit.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Joking around leads to man shot in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after joking around with friends leads to one of them being shot in the face. Ahmad Coleman is facing charges of attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, assault, resisting official detention, and unlawful possession […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 men indicted in shooting, robbery at southeast Memphis apartment complex, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were indicted in the robbery and murder last year of a man who was taking food to his girlfriend in southeast Memphis. Dacon Dixon and Oluwafemi Bolumole were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Crash on Raines and Hickory Hill kills 1, injures 3 more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car crash around midnight Thursday at East Raines Road and Hickory Hill. Police said that one person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were injured. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition and the other two were taken for treatment in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

VIDEO: Mother carjacked on her lunch break in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Midtown mother who was carjacked on her lunch break believes this crime could be connected to another carjacking near the University of Memphis. Surveillance video shows Rachael Osteen pulling into the driveway of her apartment building on South Auburndale Tuesday afternoon. Seconds later, a white car appears, and she said the two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Brighton booster club officer charged with theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former secretary of the Brighton Blitz Booster Club has been charged with theft over $1000 after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Amy Spurlin is facing one count of theft after investigators determined she stole at least $1,700 from both the high school and the booster club. Brighton High School […]
BRIGHTON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shooting#Falling Down#Oak#Mpd
WREG

Police search for missing Collierville man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Collierville Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who was last seen in Memphis. Police say Alexander Orendeff Steele has been missing from his home in Collierville since June 18. Steele was last seen at the River Inn Hotel in Memphis on June 19. Police say he was also seen […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Stolen car, guns found after teen foot chase: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three teenagers are facing multiple charges after officers said they tried to run away during a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. Officers conducted the traffic stop Wednesday afternoon after discovering a car without a license plate near Ptarmigan Trail and Wildflower Lane in Northeast Memphis. When the vehicle stopped, officers said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Activist wants action after 4-year-old killed in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are more questions than answers as a community struggles to make sense of the shooting death of a four-year-old boy in Germantown. Investigators have released new information about the shooting involving a four-year-old boy in Germantown. They believe it might have been an accidental shooting. It’s something community leaders believe is happening far too often. “It makes […]
GERMANTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Man made church threat, found in gym with kids: SPD

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — It has been a week since Brown Missionary Baptist Church received terroristic threats, and new details about the incident are still being discovered. Southaven Police responded to a terroristic call at the church on June 15. An employee of the church told officers she received a phone call at 11:45 a.m. from […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Deputies locate stolen flock camera car, arrest carjacker

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. – Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies and Memphis Police searched on the ground and from the air for a suspected carjacker who bailed out of a stolen car on Port Harbor Drive in Shelby County. Tuesday afternoon, SCSO received an alert from a Flock Safety ALPR camera about a Toyota Corolla, taken during […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis animal rescue raising money to save burned, 'tortured' dog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis dog is in critical condition but recovering after being found with significant burns Wednesday by a Memphis-area dog rescue. Tails of Hope Dog Rescue, which specializes in dogs with medical challenges, found the dog, now named Riona, after receiving a call from Memphis Animal Services (MAS) about her condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Man wanted after carjacking at Southaven Rec Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of an armed carjacking. The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southaven Rec Center on Town and Country Drive. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you know where he may be, call...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy