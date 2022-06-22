Rapper Critically Injured, Companion Stable In Edgewater Shooting

Tione Jayden Merritt -- aka Lil Tjay Photo Credit: FREEDOMNEWSTV

A rapper known as "the Bronx Justin Bieber" was in emergency surgery after he and another man were shot in Edgewater shortly after midnight Wednesday.

Tione Jayden Merritt, 21, also known as "Lil Tjay" was airlifted to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Daily Voice has learned. His injuries were considered life-threatening.

A second victim, Vic Antoine Boyd, 22, was expected to survive after being shot in the back, sources with direct knowledge of the shooting said.

There were two shooting scenes, one at Chipotle Mexican Grill at 14 The Promenade and the other at an Exxon station a mile north on River Road.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit were investigating along with Edgewater police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Merritt, a melodic rapper who frequently uses Auto-Tune, takes his stage name from the first letter of his first name and first three letters of his middle name.

He first became known in 2019 with his song "Resume," which got him a deal with Columbia Records. The debut studio album, "True 2 Myself," was released in 2019.

Merritt is reportedly tight with fellow rapper A Boogie With Da Hoodie, who was busted along with his manager and a bodyguard by prosecutor's detectives investigating a shooting outside a Teaneck nightclub in 2020.

