Today, in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The Dobbs decision found that the right to abortion is not a right grounded in the Constitution so under our system, the legal status of abortion must be decided on a state-by-state basis. This means that state legislatures now have the ability to expand, restrict, or outlaw abortion.

HEMPSTEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO