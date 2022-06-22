The Clinton School District Welcomes Henry Elementary New 2nd Grade Teacher, Michala Lankford

Swimming Lessons will be Monday June 27 through Friday July 1 at the AC Pool. Beginner class will be 5:00-5:45 p.m. The child must be able to touch the bottom at 3 feet without assistance. Intermediate class will be 6:00-6:45 p.m. The Lion’s Club of Rockville have donated to help with the cost of classes, so the lessons will be discounted to $15 for 1 individual. If you are signing up multiple children, it will be an additional $10 per child.

APPLETON CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO