Clinton, MO

The Clinton School District Welcomes Henry Elementary New 2nd Grade Teacher, Michala Lankford

By Radford Media Group
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton School District is excited to welcome Michala Lankford to the Henry Elementary School team as a 2nd grade teacher. Michala grew up in Knob Noster, MO and this will...

KRMS Radio

Benton County Fair Underway This Weekend

It’s day one of the Benton County 4-H Youth Fair in Lincoln. Local 4-H and FFA members will be gathering today through Saturday to compete at various levels, including livestock, dairy and meat goats and horse shows, all taking place across the weekend. Here’s a look at the schedule...
BENTON COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Bothwell Regional Health Center Expands Medical Team At Warsaw Clinic

Jaime Reed, PA-C, has joined the Bothwell Health Center-Truman Lake team in Warsaw. Reed recently retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving nearly 25 years. He received a bachelor’s degree in Pre-Medicine in 2008 and a master’s degree in Physician Assistant Studies in 2009 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha through the Department of Defense.
WARSAW, MO
mykdkd.com

The Little Apple (6/22)

Swimming Lessons will be Monday June 27 through Friday July 1 at the AC Pool. Beginner class will be 5:00-5:45 p.m. The child must be able to touch the bottom at 3 feet without assistance. Intermediate class will be 6:00-6:45 p.m. The Lion’s Club of Rockville have donated to help with the cost of classes, so the lessons will be discounted to $15 for 1 individual. If you are signing up multiple children, it will be an additional $10 per child.
APPLETON CITY, MO
City
Knob Noster, MO
921news.com

Rollover Accident in Cass County Seriously Injures Juvenile

The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a one vehicle accident on Wednesday, June 22nd at 23803 East Bluestem Drive in Cass County. The accident occurred at approximately 1:25pm when an EZ Go Work Horse, driven by a 16-year-old male from Pleasant Hill, failed to negotiate a curve on gravel, causing him to loss control and the vehicle to overturn, trapping the driver.
CASS COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Holden Woman Injured In JoCo Crash

A Holden woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 1995 Honda Civic, driven by 52-year-old David M. Carrender of Sweet Springs, ran off the left side of the roadway. A westbound 2003 Ford Taurus, driven by 46-year-old Melissa T. Collins of Holden, then overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a rock wall.
HOLDEN, MO
KRMS Radio

Drake Harbor 4th Of July Fireworks Postponed Until August

If you’re planning to watch the fireworks display for the 4th of July at Drake Harbor, think again. Officials with the city say the event planned for July 2nd has been postponed until August 5th, due to the inability of the pyrotechnic company to be able to set off the displays.
WARSAW, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County man to pursue insanity defense for murdering wife in front of their children

Attorneys for a Pettis County man accused of murdering his wife file an intent to seek an insanity defense. Michael Brown, of Smithton, was arrested in 2020 after he allegedly ran over his wife with his truck. The couple’s two children, who witnessed the murder, told investigators the pair had been fighting in the house before the incident occurred.
kmmo.com

SEDALIA FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO STRUCTURE FIRE

The Sedalia Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 640 East 10th Street in Sedalia. The initial call reportedly came in at 5:45 a.m. Sedalia Fire Chief Matt Irwin said no injuries were reported, however he estimated the residence sustained significant damage. The Pettis County Fire Protection District and the Pettis County Ambulance District were called in to assist. In total, 27 personnel were reported on the scene at one time.
kjluradio.com

One juvenile arrested, others face charges for string of buglaries/thefts in Sedalia

A juvenile is taken into custody after police in Sedalia investigate a string of burglaries, thefts from vehicles and vehicle theft. The Sedalia Police Department says most of the burglaries and thefts occurred in April. On Friday, police received a tip that led them to search a home in the 2500 block of South Woodlawn. Officers found several stolen items and other contraband. One juvenile was taken into custody and charges are being sought against other juveniles.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

FBI agents raid Oak Grove doctor’s office

OAK GROVE, Mo. (KCTV) - A doctor in Oak Grove is under a federal investigation. FBI agents raided the offices of Dr. David Clark Tuesday. Just after 10 a.m., Sue Moon arrived to the scene of agents swarming the area outside of her bookstore. “There was a black van and...
OAK GROVE, MO
kjluradio.com

Pettis County Jail inmate treated for opioid withdrawl

An inmate at the Pettis County Jail is hospitalized for symptoms related to opioid withdrawal. The Pettis County Sheriff's Office says corrections officers observed an inmate detoxing from opioids Sunday night. The inmate was taken to the hospital where she initially refused treatment. However, she began having seizures while being transported back to the jail and was returned to the hospital.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KYTV

1800s-themed amusement park up for sale in Benton County, Mo.

WARSAW, Mo. (KY3) - An 1800s-themed amusement park in rural Benton County is up for sale. The property has been in one’s family for generations. ”It was called Cumberland Gap pioneer settlement. We opened it in 1979. With just a couple of buildings, we bought more land to go with it,” said Marion Shipman, the owner.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (6/20)

Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/13/2022 for stealing a motor vehicle, and altering/removing item number to deprive lawful owner. Kevin Michael Kojeski of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/14/2022 for possession of a controlled substance. Randi L Overton of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on...
CLINTON, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO

