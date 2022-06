Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced recently the launch of a public outreach campaign to engage with Colorado residents, in particular disproportionately impacted communities, and educate the public about the availability of a $29 Keep Colorado Wild Annual Pass during their annual vehicle registration through the Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). CPW will host small focus groups around the state and accept submissions on an online comment form (in English and Spanish) to understand the use and affordability of state parks for income-eligible residents.

