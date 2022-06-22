ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
July Food Pantry dates in Altoona

By Rebecca Parsons
 4 days ago

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Faith Baptist Church of Altoona has announced the dates and times for their food pantry events.

The Church is located at 315 40th Street in the Highland Park section of the city and the food pantry will be open from 1-3 p.m. on the scheduled dates:

  • Tuesday, July 5
  • Tuesday, July 19

Anyone in need is invited to come out and receive food. The pantry offers an assortment of meats, vegetables, fruits, and canned and dry goods.

For any questions, the church can be contacted at 814-944-2894. You can also go to their website for more information about the church and its events.

