ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, AR

Tourist attractions in Van Buren

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FI7bI_0gITqgaE00

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Van Buren, Arkansas is a hidden attraction of the Natural State with many events for the whole family.

On Wednesday, June 22, Crystal Martinez helps continue FOX24’s Summer Road Tour by sitting down with Maryl Purvis of Van Buren tourism to talk about some of the town’s events that happen every year.

Watch the video above to learn what the city has to offer plus when and where you can attend for a great time out on the town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Van Buren, AR
Van Buren, AR
Sports
Van Buren, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Chipotle to open a Fort Smith location

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Chipotle Mexican Grill will open in Fort Smith later this year and will be part of a multi-tenant redevelopment of the former Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant in the northeast corner of Rogers Avenue and Interstate 540. Eric Nelson, principal and vice president of brokerage...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What To Do#Local Life#Travel Info#Nexstar Media Inc
fayettevilleflyer.com

Where to watch fireworks in NWA in 2022

Slap on your American flag bathing suit, and your red-white-and-blue flip-floppers, everyone. It’s almost Independence Day. As we do every year, we’ve scoured the internet searching for local fireworks displays and Independence Day celebrations to try and answer the question, “Where can I watch fireworks in Fayetteville (or Farmington, or Prairie Grove, or West Fork, Rogers, etc.) in 2022?”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy