LANCASTER, PA — The Manor Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in an attempted break-in attempt on Friday. Authorities state that on June 17, 2022, at 2:26 AM, Officers from the Manor Township Police Department responded to the 100 block of Bradford Street for a report of suspicious activity. A resident reported someone tried to kick his front door in and ran off. The residence was equipped with a Ring Doorbell. Officers obtained a photograph of one of the suspects. A second suspect was observed standing in the driveway.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO