ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2002 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Phase III Is A Massively Powerful Muscle Car

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18665d_0gITq8qt00

Power and performance is exactly what this car is all about.

The Chevrolet Camaro has been a cultural icon within the American performance automotive industry that paved the way for muscle cars everywhere. Competing with the industrious Mustang, this old-school performance vehicle leveled all challengers that opposed its throne. Under the hood was a wide variety of big V8 engines which utilized high displacement and superior design to take on Ford's prized performance model. Along with the Firebird, the Camaro came into its own during the fourth generation of production, which saw the introduction of the incredible LS-engine platform. Here's a car that puts every other performance car to shame with its tremendous power, performance, and good looks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09EMFc_0gITq8qt00

Under the hood of this 2002 Chevrolet Camaro is a massive 427 cubic inch V8 engine which should be taken very seriously on the road and track. On the exterior, it almost looks like an ordinary LS1, but these V8s should never be underestimated. That's because, as decals on the hood scoop point out, this Camaro makes nearly 600 horsepower. Modern automotive audiences have been spoiled by the creation of 600 and 700-horsepower models recently. However, those cars are typically quite heavy as the 4,000lb mark becomes standard for a performance car. These vehicles only weighed in at around 3600-3800 lbs making that power figure ridiculous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FFc5D_0gITq8qt00

You might be concerned about the driver's ability to control that much power, which might be a real problem for most cars. However, this model boasts a six-speed manual transmission, allowing for excellent handling and tight control of the car's powertrain. Many automotive enthusiasts have compared this ZL1 Phase III to a supercar, which may be one of the few examples that fit the description well. These performance features make the car incredibly quick for what it is, which means it could probably go head to head with many modern sports and muscle cars of today. That's why you should consider this insane Chevy Camaro for your high-performance automotive collection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JzgPD_0gITq8qt00

This rare Camaro and many other classic and collector vehicles will be sold at The 2ND Annual Brian Wedding Collection Auction presented by FREIJE AUCTIONEERS- JUNE 24-25TH @ 9 AM CDT. Visit here for more information.

Comments / 2

Related
Motorious

1972 Ford XA GT Stolen From New Estate Sale Owner

This man had his entire retirement stolen from him in just one night. Automotive thieves are one of the biggest opponents faced by the automotive community today because of their destructive antics resulting in thousands of dollars in damages. For most people, their car is the second most valuable thing they own, with their house being the most valuable, making the theft of a vehicle extremely financially crippling. For automotive enthusiasts mainly, it's easy to form an emotional bond with our cars, as was the case for one Australian man who found thousands had been stolen from him in parts and automobiles during a checkup on his storage facility.
CARS
Motorious

Check Out This Historic Drag Race Car Collection

Soon to be retired builder shows off a respectable classic hot rod collection. American car culture can essentially be summed up, in all of its glory, with just a couple of words, legendary speed. The long history of the American automotive manufacturers and their various violent vehicles will always be revered as some of the most powerful performance cars ever. This has led to a surplus of automotive enthusiasts collecting and protecting mass sums of these crazy classic cars. In this new age of revitalized modern muscle cars dominating both the streets and the drag strip, the vintage vehicles of yesteryear are still widely appreciated. This is probably best shown with this particular collection which aims to showcase some of America’s favorite hot rods.
CARS
Motorious

2019 Callaway Camaro ZL1 Is A Performance Legend

This incredible muscle car is a powerful beast with style and good looks to match. Chevrolet stunned the American automotive market in 1967 with the introduction of the Camaro. Built to keep the Mustang from dominating the pony car and performance industry, this vehicle was designed to be more powerful, lighter, and better-looking. This was enough to win over the hearts of some enthusiasts, and, as the Camaro developed through its generations, Chevy's influence only grew in reach. As the car improved, new trim levels and specifications popped up and sparked a new interest in American performance automobiles. The ZL1 was a particularly prominent trim option for the later generations of the car, which is precisely why this particular vehicle poses such a great opportunity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Classic Car#Chevrolet Camaro#Performance Car#Muscle Cars#American#Ls#V8s
Motorious

Ford Heritage Vault Opens Up Automotive History

On the day of its 119th anniversary, Ford Motor Company decided to give a gift to enthusiasts, releasing archival materials from over the past century. The Ford Heritage Vault is live now (link provided below) for anyone who wants to peruse through photos, product brochures, and other materials associated with Ford and Lincoln cars. Even better, all these items are free for anyone to use personally.
BUSINESS
Motorious

1970 Mustang Boss 429 Auctions For Big Money

And this didn’t take place at some high-end auction house event, either…. When we first head a Grabber Blue 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 429 sold for an eye-watering $442,000 we immediately started wondering which big auction house scored such a sale. After all, even for a 429 Boss that’s a hefty chunk of change. Then we found out the auction wasn’t done by anyone big, at least not in the automotive sphere, because Big Iron hosted the event.
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

1930s Antique Cars Are Authentic Barn Finds

These cars have lived long lives and now are in good homes after their discovery in a forgotten barn. We've all seen the videos on YouTube of people discovering what they claim to be barn finds which usually take place in fields and warehouses. It may seem silly to argue about the semantics of where a "barn find" takes place but come one, it's literally in the name. Some of these discoveries aren't even discoveries, as many videographers call their adventure a "find" when they trespassed on an unsuspecting owner's property. Alternatively, they might have just caught them off guard and asked to see the car before the owner had time to wash it. Regardless, it's been a while since anyone had seen an authentic barn find until today when one prolific automotive content creator got a sneak peek at a few recently auctioned vintage vehicles from the 1930s.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Continental GT Mulliner takes place as two-door's new flagship model

Bentley on Tuesday announced upgraded Continental GT Mulliner coupe and GT Mulliner convertible models that will sit atop the Continental range. Scheduled to debut publicly at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the Mulliner models combine performance upgrades from the Bentley Continental GT Speed with the more luxurious detailing from previous Mulliner models.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Chevy Camaro Is a Powerful Restomod

This ridiculous pony car is a force to be reckoned with. The first-generation Camaro is a model known chiefly for its incredible style, high production numbers, and massive power options. Taking the automotive world by the story as the Mustang's first real competitor, the Camaro has now become a cultural icon within the American automotive community. One particularly eager group of individuals is the restomodders, regarded as the car world's mad scientists and mechanical wizards. This Camaro holds true to that sentiment very well, as you'll see from its incredible powertrain. However, the real journey begins with the outside of this stunning custom Chevrolet Camaro, which is more than high-quality custom seat covers.
CARS
Motorious

1966 Chevrolet C10 Pickup Truck Is A Stone Cold Masterpiece

This C10 is an action movie hero with performance and style to match. The Chevy C10 platform is an incredible truck for any automotive enthusiast passionate about adventuring on the open trails. With many great engine options, upgradable suspension, and iconic styling, these vehicles have taken the spotlight of today’s automotive enthusiast culture. Whether you prefer the earlier models, made in the 1960s, or the latest C10s built-in 1987, there is something for every truck lover with these automobiles. Particularly popular with those who appreciate the vintage quality of classic cars, these trucks can be used for practically any project, from racing to offroading. This C10 is a perfect example of just that.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Independent

Elon Musk says Tesla is ‘worth basically zero’ if it cannot make its cars self-driving

Elon Musk has said that Tesla’s value is significantly dependant on whether it can develop self-driving technology, otherwise the company is “worth basically zero”.Speaking in a recent interview, the billionaire said that he wanted to fix a number of problems with Tesla vehicles – including improving the cars’ built-in web browser, which he said was too slow – but that the “overwhelming focus is on solving full self-driving”.Mr Musk added that the feature was “essential. It’s really the difference between Tesla being worth a lot of money or worth basically zero”.Tesla’s self-driving capabilities have recently been called into question. The...
ECONOMY
Motorious

Ford Ordered To Pay $7 Million For Mustang Crash

Back in 2016, 19-year-old Breanna Bumgarner was driving her 2014 Ford Mustang down U.S. Route 33 near Spencer, West Virginia when a 1989 Toyota pickup crossed the center line. In the crash, the truck hit the Ford’s A-pillar, crumpling the driver’s door so Bumgarner couldn’t escape as the pony car caught fire. She burned alive.
SPENCER, WV
Autoweek.com

1968 Ford F-100 Is Junkyard Treasure

Pickup trucks, even very old ones, remain useful for decades after their car brethren get crushed and shredded. Even so, the needs of pickup drivers change, and a truck that seemed good enough for the work of 15 or 20 years back now feels intolerably underpowered and cramped. Here is such a truck: a 1968 Ford F-100 in a yard next to Pikes Peak. It wasn't very rusty when it came to this place (junkyard shoppers have already made off with the doors and fenders), but it just couldn't meet the pickup needs of 2022.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

3.8L Jeep Wrangler JK Engine Problems

Modern automobiles are supposed to be the best representation of what we can achieve and have learned over the 100-plus years of wheels on the road. While 100,000 miles used to be the break-over point for where people would grow weary of their vehicle, these days it's not uncommon to see rigs still running the roadways with well over 250k on the clock. So, why is it that we keep hearing tales about 3.8L engine troubles on JK's with less than 100,000 miles?
CARS
Motorious

It Really Happened! A Stick Shift Thwarted Car Theft!

We keep saying, but this is the year of rising car thefts in the United States and a lot of other countries. However, there’s a great device which will stop most of these entitled thugs from stealing your ride: a manual transmission. That’s right. A shocking number of people...
CARS
Agriculture Online

Kawasaki’s new transforming UTV

Kawasaki has announced the new Mule SX 4x4 Fleet Edition and the return of other FE models to its 2023 line up of Mule side by side utility vehicles. The Mule line up of UTVs is a range of models with 2WD or 4WD options, capable of seating between two and four passengers.
CARS
Motorious

Big Block Bully Camaro Restomod Is A Burnout Machine

The Chevrolet Camaro is arguably one of America’s most popular and iconic classic pony cars for its ability to combine a sleek and lightweight frame with a massive V8 engine. Typically under the hood of these cars you’ll find anything from a 350 ci V8 to even a 427 ci big block beast. As massive as that may seem to us modern car enthusiasts, those big displacement V8s are certainly not the only motors to find their way into a classic Camaro’s engine bay. Cars like this one show off the car’s ability to handle a ton of power from an engine that is bigger than anything it was meant to have. The best part of the whole thing is that it's a true Z28 with a Chevy powerhouse built for racing.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
71K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy