THE BUZZ: A Supreme Court ruling on New York concealed carry permits will reverberate far beyond New York and far beyond concealed carry permits. California’s wall of stringent gun rules could become more porous in the years ahead. The high court’s 6-3 vote confirmed a strong pro-Second Amendment disposition that will shape how it views future firearms cases. And the expansive reasoning of the ruling itself — the argument that any rules must be “consistent with the Nation’s historical tradition of firearm regulation” and “part of the historical tradition that delimits the outer bounds of the right to keep and bear arms” — could erect high hurdles for California’s laws to clear.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO