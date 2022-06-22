Osiel Ramos elected as Peñitas council member Place 1

The city of McAllen wants input from residents on areas of improvement for the next 20 years. During the next 15 months, a third-party company will come up with a 300-page report full of suggestions that will guide city commissioners on making better decisions. The comprehensive plan will help guide...
Wasting no time in her new job, newly-elected Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza has successfully pushed through one of her top campaign promises. With Gonzalez Garza presiding over her first City Council meeting Tuesday, councilmembers unanimously approved a comprehensive code of ethics. Modeled after an ethics policy recently enacted in...
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of June 24, 2022, 15 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials […]
A number of school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are offering pay raises to teachers and staff in hopes the additional money will keep the employees from leaving to other districts. McAllen Independent School District this week approved a $1,700 pay increase for teachers, librarians and administrative staff. All...
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a compensation plan to keep salaries above market values in the area for the 2022-2023 school year. The board approval will give Mission teachers a $2,000 pay increase in the upcoming school year. Starting salaries for a new teacher to Mission […]
WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — Valley native Mayra Flores was sworn into Congress Tuesday. Flores was sworn into her office as the District 34 U.S. Representative. Flores, a Republican, defeated Dan Sanchez, Juan Cantu-Carera and Rene Coronado with over 50 percent of votes earlier this month. “I have risen from working in the cotton fields to representing […]
Mission — On Wednesday night (June 21) after more than eighteen-months of public consultation, stakeholder and landowner engagement, technical research, and financial analysis, the Waterfront Revitalization Master Plan took another major step forward when Council granted third reading to an OCP Bylaw Amendment during Regular Council. “By passing third...
A concrete production plant could be built next door to two schools and a retirement community, but even before the project has broken ground, it's already causing concerns among residents in the area. On the edge of Alamo, Edinburg-based Texas Cordia Construction LLC wants to build a concrete batch plant...
Teachers in several Rio Grande Valley school districts will be getting a raise. The Brownsville ISD has approved a raise of four-thousand dollars for current teachers as well as an increase for new teachers of about eight-percent. Teachers in the Mission school district will get a two-thousand dollar increase, while...
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade leaves Texas 30 days away from an all-out ban on abortions, Rio Grande Valley women remain in a unique position when it comes to abortion access. With only one available clinic in the Valley, women have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border […]
Starting on Saturday night, the westbound bridge connecting Edinburg to McAllen on the Pharr interchange will permanently shut down and the new one will open. “For this traffic shift, drivers should remember to stay right,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “If you're headed towards McAllen, westbound on to I-2, you'll want to stay right as you merge onto this new connector."
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade caused mixed reactions in the community, but also raised concerns and devastation for Whole Woman’s Health. “It’s a terrible injustice to the woman of the United States to not be able to have a choice to have an abortion or not,” […]
Juul products are being pulled off shelves nationwide after the Food and Drug Administration accused the brand of targeting minors. “The use of electronic cigarettes has exponentially and dramatically increased, especially for people age 12 to 17 which was really the underlying driving factor behind this ban,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. “There's about 11 million people aged 12 to 17 that the FDA felt were being targeted by different companies, specifically this one.”
The overpass connector going south from Edinburg to McAllen is set to open on Saturday, June 25, as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project. All traffic heading south through that area will be directed onto the new overpass starting Saturday evening. The Texas Department of Transportation is asking the...
Those whose daily commute takes them east of Edinburg through Highway 107 will continue to see construction in the area. Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are widening the highway to three lanes in both directions from U.S. 281 to FM 493 in La Blanca. Once complete, Highway 107...
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For over five years Emily’s Meals has distributed meals, food, and clothes to the homeless community. The non-profit is seeking volunteers to help out with a distribution at Archer Park on June 25. Andrew Lee, a volunteer for Emily’s Meals said they aim to distribute meals to nearly 50 homeless each […]
A 12-year veteran with the Edinburg Police Department was placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release. Adan Ariel Moreno was arrested by Edinburg police Saturday at around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. A judge charged...
A massive South Texas ranch once owned by the family of the late Texas politician Lloyd Bentsen can now be yours for $29.75 million. The 9,780-acre Arrowhead Ranch, about 30 miles northwest of Edinburg, regularly hosts hunters in search of quail, white-tailed deer, turkeys, wild pigs, and other wildlife. Some of those hunters arrive by private jet, as the ranch features a 5,000-foot landing strip and a hangar.
COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, but Valley cities aren't slowing down the summer events. Valley resident Daisy Briones said the events are important to do, especially after the long period of isolation the pandemic brought. "People eventually need to go out and live their life," Briones said. “It’s...
