ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penitas, TX

Osiel Ramos elected as Peñitas council member Place 1

KRGV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePenitas has elected Osiel Ramos as city council member...

www.krgv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

City of McAllen seeking residents' input on 2040 comprehensive plan

The city of McAllen wants input from residents on areas of improvement for the next 20 years. During the next 15 months, a third-party company will come up with a 300-page report full of suggestions that will guide city commissioners on making better decisions. The comprehensive plan will help guide...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Mission Adopts Code Of Ethics

Wasting no time in her new job, newly-elected Mission Mayor Norie Gonzalez Garza has successfully pushed through one of her top campaign promises. With Gonzalez Garza presiding over her first City Council meeting Tuesday, councilmembers unanimously approved a comprehensive code of ethics. Modeled after an ethics policy recently enacted in...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

15 Cameron County employees test positive for COVID-19

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Through a press release, the office of Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. has notified that several county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. As of June 24, 2022, 15 county employees have tested positive for COVID-19. The county ensures that the Public Health Department is working closely with elected officials […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Valley school districts offering pay raises, stipends

A number of school districts in the Rio Grande Valley are offering pay raises to teachers and staff in hopes the additional money will keep the employees from leaving to other districts. McAllen Independent School District this week approved a $1,700 pay increase for teachers, librarians and administrative staff. All...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Penitas, TX
Local
Texas Elections
ValleyCentral

Mission CISD board approves pay raise for teachers

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mission Consolidated Independent School District Board of Trustees approved a compensation plan to keep salaries above market values in the area for the 2022-2023 school year. The board approval will give Mission teachers a $2,000 pay increase in the upcoming school year. Starting salaries for a new teacher to Mission […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Mayra Flores sworn into Congress

WASHINGTON (ValleyCentral) — Valley native Mayra Flores was sworn into Congress Tuesday. Flores was sworn into her office as the District 34 U.S. Representative. Flores, a Republican, defeated Dan Sanchez, Juan Cantu-Carera and Rene Coronado with over 50 percent of votes earlier this month. “I have risen from working in the cotton fields to representing […]
fraservalleynewsnetwork.com

Mission’s Waterfront Revitalization Master Plan Granted Third Reading

Mission — On Wednesday night (June 21) after more than eighteen-months of public consultation, stakeholder and landowner engagement, technical research, and financial analysis, the Waterfront Revitalization Master Plan took another major step forward when Council granted third reading to an OCP Bylaw Amendment during Regular Council. “By passing third...
MISSION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Ochoa#Politics Local#Election Local#Pe Itas
kurv.com

Teachers In McAllen, Mission, Brownsville To Receive Raises

Teachers in several Rio Grande Valley school districts will be getting a raise. The Brownsville ISD has approved a raise of four-thousand dollars for current teachers as well as an increase for new teachers of about eight-percent. Teachers in the Mission school district will get a two-thousand dollar increase, while...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Abortion alternatives for border communities

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — While the Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade leaves Texas 30 days away from an all-out ban on abortions, Rio Grande Valley women remain in a unique position when it comes to abortion access. With only one available clinic in the Valley, women have been crossing the U.S.-Mexico border […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

TxDOT provides tour of new westbound bridge on Pharr interchange

Starting on Saturday night, the westbound bridge connecting Edinburg to McAllen on the Pharr interchange will permanently shut down and the new one will open. “For this traffic shift, drivers should remember to stay right,” Texas Department of Transportation spokesman Ray Pedraza said. “If you're headed towards McAllen, westbound on to I-2, you'll want to stay right as you merge onto this new connector."
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Local reaction to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade caused mixed reactions in the community, but also raised concerns and devastation for Whole Woman’s Health. “It’s a terrible injustice to the woman of the United States to not be able to have a choice to have an abortion or not,” […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KRGV

Full-Time Assistant News Director

Download the job application here, fill it out and email to hr@krgv.com, or stop by our main station at 900 East Expressway 83, Weslaco, Texas. KRGV-TV5 in Weslaco, Texas has the following vacancy: KRGV-TV, the ABC affiliate in the beautiful Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, is currently seeking: Assistant News Director.
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Hidalgo County health authority reacts to FDA banning Juul e-cigarettes

Juul products are being pulled off shelves nationwide after the Food and Drug Administration accused the brand of targeting minors. “The use of electronic cigarettes has exponentially and dramatically increased, especially for people age 12 to 17 which was really the underlying driving factor behind this ban,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. “There's about 11 million people aged 12 to 17 that the FDA felt were being targeted by different companies, specifically this one.”
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

New overpass connector to McAllen set to open this Saturday

The overpass connector going south from Edinburg to McAllen is set to open on Saturday, June 25, as part of the I-2/I-69C Pharr interchange project. All traffic heading south through that area will be directed onto the new overpass starting Saturday evening. The Texas Department of Transportation is asking the...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

TxDOT crews continue widening Highway 107 east of Edinburg

Those whose daily commute takes them east of Edinburg through Highway 107 will continue to see construction in the area. Crews with the Texas Department of Transportation are widening the highway to three lanes in both directions from U.S. 281 to FM 493 in La Blanca. Once complete, Highway 107...
ValleyCentral

Non-profit seeks volunteers to help homeless community

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For over five years Emily’s Meals has distributed meals, food, and clothes to the homeless community.  The non-profit is seeking volunteers to help out with a distribution at Archer Park on June 25. Andrew Lee, a volunteer for Emily’s Meals said they aim to distribute meals to nearly 50 homeless each […]
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Edinburg cop placed on administrative leave following DWI arrest

A 12-year veteran with the Edinburg Police Department was placed on administrative leave without pay following his arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to a news release. Adan Ariel Moreno was arrested by Edinburg police Saturday at around 4:30 a.m., according to a news release. A judge charged...
EDINBURG, TX
CultureMap Dallas

10,000-acre ranch once owned by Texas politician on market for $29.75 million

A massive South Texas ranch once owned by the family of the late Texas politician Lloyd Bentsen can now be yours for $29.75 million. The 9,780-acre Arrowhead Ranch, about 30 miles northwest of Edinburg, regularly hosts hunters in search of quail, white-tailed deer, turkeys, wild pigs, and other wildlife. Some of those hunters arrive by private jet, as the ranch features a 5,000-foot landing strip and a hangar.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Summer events to continue with COVID-19 cases increasing

COVID-19 cases are back on the rise, but Valley cities aren't slowing down the summer events. Valley resident Daisy Briones said the events are important to do, especially after the long period of isolation the pandemic brought. "People eventually need to go out and live their life," Briones said. “It’s...
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy