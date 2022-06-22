Osiel Ramos elected as Peñitas council member Place 1

Juul products are being pulled off shelves nationwide after the Food and Drug Administration accused the brand of targeting minors. “The use of electronic cigarettes has exponentially and dramatically increased, especially for people age 12 to 17 which was really the underlying driving factor behind this ban,” Hidalgo County Health Authority Dr. Ivan Melendez said. “There's about 11 million people aged 12 to 17 that the FDA felt were being targeted by different companies, specifically this one.”

HIDALGO COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO