ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bayern complete signing of Senegal star Mane from Liverpool

By Odd ANDERSEN, Ryland JAMES, JAVIER SORIANO
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PzWh_0gITpFyw00
Sadio Mane (R) scored a brilliant double against Bayern Munich in the 2019 Champions League, which Liverpool went on to win /AFP/File

Bayern Munich confirmed the signing of Sadio Mane from Liverpool on Wednesday, as the Senegal forward signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern have reportedly paid a fee which could rise to 41 million euros ($43 million) for Mane.

The 30-year-old won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Club World Cup titles during six years on Merseyside.

"My agent told me that there were also enquiries from other clubs, but for me, the feeling was right from the start when Bayern presented their plan with me," Mane told German daily Bild.

"It was the right club at the right time.

"It is one of the biggest clubs in the world and the team are always fighting for all the titles."

Mane added he wants to "do everything to make sure I win titles with my teammates".

Bayern won a 10th straight Bundesliga title last season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp paid tribute to the departing Mane.

"One of Liverpool's greatest ever players is leaving and we must acknowledge how significant this is," said Klopp.

"The goals he scored, the trophies he won; a legend, for sure, but also a modern-day Liverpool icon."

Mane, voted African footballer of the year in 2019, is a versatile attacker who has spent the majority of his career on the wing but can also play through the middle.

- 'Global star' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ax9VE_0gITpFyw00
Sadio Mane's last match for Liverpool was the Champions League final defeat by Real Madrid /AFP/File

His arrival will ease the pain for Bayern if wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski leaves the club, while Serge Gnabry is also stalling over a contract extension.

"Sadio Mane is a global star, who underlines the appeal of Bayern and will increase the attractiveness of the Bundesliga as a whole," said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.

"Fans come to the stadiums to see unique players like this."

The signing of Mane takes some pressure off Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after Lewandowski made it clear he would not extend his contract which expires next year.

Mane netted 120 goals in 269 games for Liverpool.

"In Sadio Mane, a top international star is coming to FC Bayern, who has left his mark on world football," said Salihamidzic.

"We're proud to have brought him to Munich.

"The fact that he's joining FC Bayern shows that our club and he have big aims."

Mane left Senegal at the age of 19 to join Metz and spent a season in France before joining RB Salzburg, where he learnt German.

He switched to the Premier League when he joined Southampton in 2014 and moved to Liverpool two years later.

Mane played leading roles as Liverpool won the 2019 Champions League and ended their 30-year wait for the English league title in 2020.

"It is really strange to no longer be a Liverpool player but I had an unbelievable time," he told Liverpool's website. "I am going to be Liverpool's number one fan forever."

Mane, Senegal's record goalscorer, was part of the team which won the Africa Cup of Nations in February, converting the winning penalty in the final shoot-out against Egypt.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Sadio Mane Reveals The Two Players Who Can Replace Him At Liverpool

Sadio Mane was officially unveiled as a Bayern Munich player earlier today, but he made sure he paid homage to his former club beforehand in a touching interview. Speaking to the club’s official website, Mané revealed he’ll now be “Liverpool’s No. 1 fan” describing the Merseyside outfit as “the best club in the world.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Real Madrid Now Want To Sign £77.5M Liverpool Target

Real Madrid are interested in signing Liverpool target and Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella, and are willing to offer two fringe players in exchange. The 25-year-old has enjoyed another excellent season at Inter, contributing to 17 goals in 48 appearances for the Italian giants. This form has prompted interest from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serge Gnabry
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Herbert Hainer
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Daily Mail

'The situation hasn't changed': Bayern Munich chief Oliver Kahn expects Robert Lewandowski to see out the final year of his contract there despite striker's eagerness to seal £43m switch to Barcelona

Bayern Munich chief executive Oliver Kahn expects Robert Lewandowski to still be at the club next season despite the striker's determination to leave. The Poland international, 33, is keen on a move to Barcelona, who are in the process of putting together a deal for him. But Kahn is adamant...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus emerges as an option for PSG superstar

Juventus has emerged as an option for Brazilian superstar, Neymar, who could be offloaded by PSG this summer. The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world in the last decade, but his performances have not been so good in the past few seasons. PSG wants individuals...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Bayern#Senegal#The Champions League#German#African
BBC

Transfer news: United forced to choose between Ajax duo

Manchester United will have to choose between Argentina centre-back Lisandro Martinez, 24, and 22-year-old Brazil winger Antony, who both play for new boss Erik ten Hag's former club Ajax. (Mirror), external. United expect forward Anthony Martial to be at the club next season because of the lack of interest in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
France
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Yardbarker

'Jurgen Klopp Lost Him' - Former Player Claims Liverpool Manager Is One Of The Reasons Sadio Mane Left For Bayern Munich

Speaking on talkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo), Sinclair outlined the reasons that he thinks the Senegalese departed to sign a three-year contract for the German club. "This Sadio Mane transfer is obviously universally accepted now he’s left Liverpool Football Club as a club legend. But I keep on hearing some fans and ex-players saying ‘I don’t know why he’s left?’ Let me tell you why he’s left.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Bayern Munich light up Allianz Arena with Sadio Mane’s name in incredible display after his £35m transfer from Liverpool

BAYERN MUNICH celebrated the arrival of Sadio Mane by lighting up the Allianz Arena with his name in an incredible display. The Bundesliga champions sealed their sensational £35million deal for the ex-Liverpool superstar on Wednesday. Mane has officially signed a three-year contract at the club. And Bayern chiefs celebrated...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Bayern Munich stars 'expect Robert Lewandowski to LEAVE - with the striker's team-mates tired of his public posturing' as he tries to force a move away... and Sadio Mane ready to step into his spot

Bayern Munich stars are reportedly bracing themselves for Robert Lewandowski's departure - having grown tired of his public posturing to force a move away from the club. Lewandowski, 33, has confirmed his intention to leave Bayern this summer after eight years in Munich, with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea all vying for his signature.
SOCCER
AFP

AFP

67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy