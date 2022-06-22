ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Exclusive: Most LGBTQ Americans face discrimination amid wave of anti-LGBTQ bills, study says

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKraE_0gITp8t600

Despite increases in visibility and public understanding , LGBTQ individuals are at an increased risk for discrimination, according to GLAAD's Accelerating Acceptance study , out Wednesday.

GLAAD found that 70% of LGBTQ Americans surveyed said discrimination toward the community has increased within the last two years — in the workplace, on social media, in public accommodations and even within the family. The annual study measures “Americans’ attitudes and comfortability towards LGBTQ Americans.”

Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of GLAAD, says the uptick isn’t surprising, given the recent wave of legislation targeting LGBTQ people. This spans areas such as classroom censorship , book bans , healthcare restrictions and access to school sports . In 2022 alone, nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures across the country.

“You’re seeing a culture that’s being created that is incredibly unsafe for our community,” Ellis tells USA TODAY.

GLAAD ran two online studies for the Accelerating Acceptance report: one in February 2022, among a national sample of 2,536 U.S. adults, and another from April 28 to May 9, 2022, which included a national sample of 1,705 U.S. LGBTQ adults.

The data from the study gives LGBTQ people and their allies a moment to reflect on the current climate surrounding the LGBTQ community, as well as the underlying issues that have contributed to it.

Accelerating Acceptance 2021: More Americans understand LGBTQ people, but visibility has 'double-edged sword'

This is putting a shadow on Pride month: But there's good news

Anti-LGBTQ legislation, rhetoric create 'unsafe' culture for LGBTQ people

According to the study, seven in 10 LGBTQ Americans reported personally experiencing discrimination, which marks an 11% increase from last year and a 24% jump from 2020. Ellis credits this surge to the “barrage of anti-LGBTQ legislation year over year” and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric espoused by certain politicians and far-right news outlets.

For LGBTQ people of color, the issue of racial inequality compounds the stressors of rising LGBTQ discrimination. According to the study, LGBTQ people of color are 91% more likely to experience discrimination based on their race or ethnicity.

While it doesn’t come as a shock that “the most marginalized within our community are being hit the hardest when it comes to discrimination,” Ellis says this multilayered discrimination provides an opportunity for increased solidarity within the LGBTQ community.

“What we need to do, and what we need to continue to do as a community, is fight back,” Ellis says. “There’s power in our numbers and in coming together.”

School safety for LGBTQ families: Here's how to show support.

LGBTQ book sales soar: Led by titles 'They Both Die at the End' and 'Heartstopper'

Gen Z adults, trans and nonbinary people report more discrimination, feeling unsafe

Gen Z adults have more LGBTQ visibility than their predecessors. But they're also reporting higher levels of discrimination over the last two years compared to the rest of the community. Sixty-seven percent of queer Gen Zers have reported experiencing aggression based on their sexual orientation and 56% based on their gender identity or expression.

Ellis has previously called visibility a “double-edged” sword for the LGBTQ community, and this holds true for Gen Z adults, whose comfort in their LGBTQ identities makes them targets for ignorance. “Visibility is essential to growing acceptance, and it makes us more vulnerable to discrimination at the same time,” she says.

Amid this surge in LGBTQ discrimination, transgender and nonbinary people are grappling with an acute feeling of danger in their own backyards. GLAAD found that 54% of trans and nonbinary individuals don’t feel safe walking in their neighborhoods, in contrast with 36% of all LGBTQ adults. At least 14 trans people have been “fatally shot or killed by other violent means” in 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

GLAAD also found that 78% of non-LGBTQ adults "inaccurately associate the term ‘LGBTQ’ with being mostly about sexual orientation,” and Ellis says this knowledge gap is part of the equation that leads to discrimination against trans and nonbinary individuals.

“It has a direct correlation because we know that what we don’t understand or know brings fear,” Ellis says, adding that visibility is an educational tool. “We know through research and studies that Americans do want to see more LGBTQ people because it helps them gain an understanding and an acceptance of our community, which we know creates a safe environment for us.”

'Love always wins': Gay fathers discuss joys and challenges of parenting in modern America

'We just keep having to fight': Lin-Manuel Miranda helps launch initiative for Latinx nonprofits

Pro-LGBTQ laws, societal representation offer potential solutions

While things may seem bleak, many queer people still find hope in the transformative power of visibility, as well as inclusive legislation.

Three-quarters of LGBTQ adults view societal visibility as being “essential to gaining increased equality and acceptance.” With regard to visibility in the media, 64% of LGBTQ adults said they “feel proud and supported when there is accurate LGBTQ inclusion in the media.”

Ellis says such queer-affirming imagery can serve as “a lifeline” for the LGBTQ community that helps “people learn who LGBTQ people are (and) who our community is made up of,” which promotes broader acceptance.

Although the law isn't always favorable to LGBTQ rights, 79% of LGBTQ people support an increase in federal legislative action as a safeguard against gender and sexuality-based discrimination. Ellis says having equal protection under the law is a precedent-setting move for achieving social equality.

"At the federal level, the only protections that we have are enshrined through the Supreme Court, which we are learning through the potential unraveling of Roe v. Wade that they do not exist in perpetuity and are fragile,” Ellis says.

“When you do protect a community, that moves the bar in acceptance," Ellis adds, citing the impact of legislating marriage equality in the U.S. “We are seeing now the highest rates of acceptance of marriage equality by non-LGBTQ people than we’ve ever seen before. It helps move hearts and minds over time.”

10 new LGBTQ books for Pride Month: 'I Kissed Shara Wheeler,' 'Queer Ducks,' 'Fire Island'

'I exhaled for the first time': 'Queer as Folk' reboot cast spills on warm behind-the-scenes energy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Exclusive: Most LGBTQ Americans face discrimination amid wave of anti-LGBTQ bills, study says

Comments / 493

Penny Thompson
2d ago

Quit trying to push your lifestyle on everyone else I don’t care what you are but quit trying to get me to approve of it

Reply(105)
292
Joketta Grice
2d ago

These people already have the same rights as every human in America you don't need extra rights just things you're doing transform yourself Is your choice whether you're born that way or decide later it's still your choice. I don't want somebody else's lifestyle taught to my grandchildren teacher to your own And leave other people's kids alone

Reply(4)
100
Frederick Pratt
2d ago

They only account for less than 5% of the population they aren't the majority, deal with it. They are already causing deviant behavior in the younger people who are going through the stage of life when they are the most impressible with things that are bad

Reply(22)
131
Related
AOL Corp

Biden's LGBTQ protections order will have an 'enormous' impact on families of queer youth, says conversion-therapy survivor

President Joe Biden issued an executive order this week to protect queer people from a wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in states that have targeted their rights and freedoms. "My message to all the young people: Just be you," Biden said while signing the order on Wednesday, the same day the White House was also hosting a Pride Month celebration. "I want you to know that, as your president, all of us on this stage have your back."
HOMELESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
geekspin

The top gay-friendly cities in the US

The past few years have been extra difficult on America’s LGBTQ community. In 2022 alone, about 300 anti-LGBTQ bills were introduced in different states of the country, making it more challenging for LGBTQ Americans to find a place to call home. To help them locate a community that will welcome them for what they are, the lawncare services marketplace LawnStarter identified the top gay-friendly cities in the US this Pride Month.
POLITICS
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Bills#Americans#Racism#Glaad#U S Lgbtq
Toby Hazlewood

Florida's Defiant Gov. DeSantis Tells Jewish Leadership Conference: "They Can't Cancel Me, I'm Going To Speak My Mind"

Governor DeSantis on June 12Twitter of RonDeSantisFL. On June 12, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis addressed the Tikvah Fund's Jewish Leadership Conference, held in New York City at Chelsea Piers. The event had been moved to the new venue after Governor DeSantis was announced as a speaker and the original venue - the Jewish Museum in New York cancelled the booking.
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events

It looks like Caitlyn Jenner is in full support of the world swimming governing body, FINA, adopting new policies regarding transgender athletes to make the competition fair for women. FINA members recently voted in favor of a new “gender inclusion policy” which basically bans transgender swimmers from competing in women’s events if they didn’t transition […] The post Caitlyn Jenner reacts to new policy restricting transgender swimmers in women’s events appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting
The Independent

Voices: We stripped down at Joel Osteen’s megachurch to protest for abortion rights. This is who we are

Last Sunday, May 29, Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights held an emergency national organizing summit. In her introduction, the organization’s co-founder Sunsara Taylor challenged us to move from shock at the news about Roe to action; from “How dare the Supreme Court overturn abortion rights?” to “We must dare to rise up in our millions in nonviolent protest to stop them.”One week later, on June 4, a group of us jumped up in Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston and took it upon ourselves to dare. We stripped down to our underwear and yelled out, “My body, my choice!”...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

511K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy