Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name. Here's the brand's 'new look'

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
Kraft Mac & Cheese is changing its name, logo and blue box. Kraft Mac & Cheese

Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is shortening its name and giving the famous blue box a makeover, the Kraft Heinz Company announced on Wednesday.

Consumers can say goodbye to the (already somewhat abandoned) "aroni" – as the product will now be officially named "Kraft Mac & Cheese."

"The change from 'macaroni and cheese' to 'mac & cheese,' is meant to reflect the way fans organically talk about the brand," Kraft Heinz wrote in a press release .

In addition to the name change, Kraft Mac & Cheese is also updating its logo and blue box. The shortened-name is now written in a different font, with white letters instead of yellow. And Kraft's iconic noddle smile now appears larger and dripping with liquid cheese.

Recipes: A make-ahead mac and cheese recipe perfect for weeknight dinner or a special occasion

The box is also simpler, covered mostly in a dark blue with just one spoonful of the brand's macaroni and cheese on the front.

Kraft Mac & Cheese's old box vs. new box. Kraft Mac & Cheese

"There is a familiar, craveable, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese that makes it so special and iconic to millions of people across the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our consumers," Victoria Lee, Kraft Mac & Cheese brand manager, said in a statement .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kraft Macaroni and Cheese is changing its name. Here's the brand's 'new look'

Alicia Covarrubias
3d ago

I thought it was gonna have something TRANS on it I've been seeing so much of it that's all that I expect stuff to be ,or changes that are bing made ..

Dianna Reece
4d ago

I prefer to make homemade. That way it won’t have all the nasty chemicals no one can pronounce

Mary Graves
4d ago

Less letters to type out on a box, equals less ink to print, equals more money for the board and CEO.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macaroni And Cheese#Macaroni Cheese#Mac And Cheese#Food Drink#The Kraft Heinz Company#Kraft Mac Cheese
USA TODAY

