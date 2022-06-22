Elks Lodge celebrates Flag Day, 75th anniversary

The Toledo Humane Society’s Thrift Store will be celebrating its Grand Opening this Saturday, June 25th from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM!. The Toledo Humane Society’s newly expanded Thrift Store will be hosting their Grand Opening on Saturday, June 25th from 10:30 AM to 2:00 PM with shopping hours until 7 PM. The day will be filled with yummy food trucks, Smashdawgz and Fundae Sundaes, live music, adoptable dogs, and raffle prizes to win! In addition, the first 50 shoppers will receive an exclusive THS Thrift Store reusable shopping bag. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to find your next hidden treasure while supporting animals in need right here in your community! All proceeds from the THS Thrift Store go directly to the Toledo Humane Society to benefit our animals in need.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO