Real Estate

Interest Rates Vs. House Cost: Which Is More Important When Buying A Home?

By A.E. Feenstra
 4 days ago
Interest rates and house costs affect the process of home buying and mortgages. Here's what you need to know about these aspects when looking for a...

Money

For Retirees, Downsizing to a Smaller Home Isn’t the Cash Grab It Once Was

When Linda and Gary Hansen downsized in 2014, they made out pretty well. They sold their 3,300-square-foot St. Louis home for $325,000; trading down for a 1,900-square-foot house in Largo, Florida — and banking about $40,000 in the process. They paid in cash, so there was no new mortgage payment to worry about, and got to achieve their dream of retiring by the beach. (Their house is a mere two miles from the coast).
LARGO, FL
The Associated Press

Home sales give way as prices enter unprecedented territory

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the fourth consecutive month as climbing mortgage rates and record high prices discouraged house hunters. Existing home sales fell 3.4% last month from April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.41 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That annual...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

30-year mortgage interest rates hit 7-day low | June 22, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
BUSINESS
#Interest Rates#House Prices#Housing Prices#Rocket Mortgage
U.S. home prices will fall in 2023 as mortgage rates top 6%, Capital Economics predicts

Now that mortgage rates have surged to the 6% threshold, a global research company is saying U.S. housing price growth is likely to fall — not this year, but next. In a post published Monday, Capital Economics predicted the U.S. housing market will see home price growth decline by 5% by mid-2023 — which will then be followed by a “gradual recovery” to 3% annual price growth by the end of 2024.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Retirement accounts lose trillions in stock rut

When investors get their quarterly 401(k) statements in the next few weeks they’ll be hit with some bad news. The S&P 500, the broadest measure of U.S. stocks, is down 21%, the Nasdaq nearly 30% and the Dow 16% so far this year, and Americans are seeing the value of their retirement accounts dwindle along with the drops.
STOCKS
Economy
Real Estate
Benzinga

Nearly 60% Of Americans Approaching Retirement Plan To Work Longer: Survey

A new survey by Allianz Life Insurance Company of North America suggests a majority of Americans approaching retirement age are expecting to work beyond their traditional retirement age. Working Beyond Retirement Age: According to Allianz's 2022 Retirement Risk Readiness Study, 59% of Americans within 10 years of retirement are planning...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Inherited 401(k) Options and Rules You Must Follow

When a loved one passes away, there's much to sort out. If they had a 401(k), they might bequeath their retirement account to a spouse, family member, or friend. If you inherit such an account, here are your options and the rules you must follow. Key Takeways. What Is a...
INCOME TAX
Benzinga

Insiders Buy Around $89M Of 2 Stocks

Although the US stocks closed higher on Tuesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Smart Investing in a Bear Market

The bear that's been lurking on Wall Street all spring finally stepped out of the shadows on June 13, taking hold of what is now officially a bear market. The S&P 500 dropped nearly 4% in a day, erasing $1.28 trillion in a single trading session. Since its record high...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Ron Baron: A Fund Legend Shares Stock-Picking Secrets

Ron Baron is chairman, CEO and portfolio manager at Baron Capital, the investment firm he founded in 1982. Read on as we ask the master of Baron Funds about what he looks for in growth companies, what he emphasizes to his portfolio managers and analysts and the stocks he likes now.
STOCKS
CNET

Here Are Today's Mortgage Rates on June 23, 2022: Rates Remain Mostly Steady

The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages ticked slightly down today, reversing the upward trend over the last period. However, the average rate for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage notched significantly higher. Mortgage rates have been consistently going up since the start of this year, and are...
BUSINESS
Jake Wells

Senator says seniors may receive less social security income

Recently Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said "seniors may have to take a little less and pay a little more in" when talking about social security solvency. (source) Of course this is a major issue for those contributing to social security and also those who are receiving income from social security. With inflation currently sitting at 8.6%, the thought of receiving a smaller payment from the government or contributing more money to social security is very concerning.
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

