Bronx, NY

NIMBY development fight aims to preserve ‘slice of suburbia’ in the East Bronx

By Gwynne Hogan
Gothamist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA plan to redevelop two vacant lots and a Super Foodtown supermarket in the East Bronx neighborhood of Throggs Neck has ignited outrage among longtime residents, sparked allegations of racism and triggered threats to various parties involved. The proposal is serving as an early litmus test on how the...

gothamist.com

multihousingnews.com

$121M NYC Affordable Housing Community Opens

Peninsula 1B is the first residential building to open at the former site of the Spofford Juvenile Detention Center. Gilbane Development Co., Hudson Cos. and Mutual Housing Association of New York have celebrated the opening of the $121 million Peninsula 1B affordable housing development in New York City. The 183-unit...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bronx, NY
Government
Bronx, NY
Business
City
Bronx, NY
thevillagesun.com

Opinion: I’m running for state Senate to rein in big interests blocking progressive legislation

BY NOMIKI KONST | Last month, residents of Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn learned they would soon have a new state Senator. As the far right seizes control of this country through legislatures and courts, I’m running for New York State Senate to address the underlying issues that have exacerbated inequality and to tackle big interests blocking progressive legislation in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhatton on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2022 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist.com

Photos: The New York City Dyke March defiantly marks its 30th anniversary

Self-described as "a protest march, not a parade," the New York Dyke March works without permits or sponsors to bolster identity, celebrate community and confront discrimination. Early this evening, the March stepped off from Bryant Park for the 30th time, making its way down Fifth Avenue toward its end in Washington Square Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Valerie Washington & Sunny Hostin Honored at Fundraising Gala for Bronx Children’s Museum

The Bronx Children’s Museum celebrated the borough’s next generation, and honored two extraordinary Bronx luminaries, Valerie Washington and Sunny Hostin, at its 5th Annual Gala on Tuesday, June 21, coinciding with the night of the Summer Solstice. Held at Zona de Cuba, high atop the historic Post Office located on the Grand Concourse in the Bronx, the museum hosted community members, longtime supporters, and Bronx dignitaries at “Summer Under the Stars,” the theme for this year’s gala.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Dozens of guns collected at buyback event in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New York City continues to do what it can to get guns off the streets.A gun buyback event was held Saturday afternoon at the Soul Saving Station Church in Harlem. It was hosted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, the NYPD and a nonprofit.The nonprofit said this was their most successful buyback event after collecting 76 weapons."There's everything from rifles to pistols to shotguns, but I mean, even the stuff that's replicas, any of it would be something that you wouldn't want to meet in the dark alley at night," an NYPD official said."We're taking our community, working together to keep us safe, not just for this summer, but beyond," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. Residents were allowed to turn in up to five weapons in exchange for pre-paid gift cards from $50 to $500, depending on the type of gun.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Leaders React to Supreme Court Decision on New York Gun Law

Brooklyn leaders are reacting to the Supreme Court decision made Thursday that struck down the New York gun law that placed restrictions on carrying a concealed gun in public. In its decision, the Supreme Court said that the law violates the Second Amendment. Dr. Jocelynne Rainey, president and CEO of...
BROOKLYN, NY
brownstoner.com

Daily Links: Mayor Vows to Limit Guns in NYC After Supreme Court Ruling

Does Eric Adams Own This Crown Heights Apartment? It’s Complicated [NYT]. Adams Rips Court Gun Ruling, Says New Yorkers Now ‘Less Safe’ [NYP]. DA to Bring Rival Gang Members Together in ‘Restorative Justice’ Program [BP]. The Knitting Factory Is Closing Down Its Brooklyn Location [BK...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Reactions to concealed carry decision pour in from Brooklyn

NEW YORK -  Reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on concealed carry in New York State are pouring in all over the city as people try to understand how this ruling will affect public safety. "I think maybe if there was a legal carrying citizen on the subway, it may have made a difference," says Patricia Harrison from Brownsville, referencing the Sunset Park subway shooting in April. "Maybe in Buffalo, it may have made a difference."CBS2's Hannah Kliger spoke to Brooklynites across the borough about their thoughts on the ruling.READ MORE: Supreme Court strikes down New York's concealed carry law  "I think to...
BROOKLYN, NY

