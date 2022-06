As June winds down, so are Florida football’s recruiting efforts after a month packed solid with visits — both official and unofficial — from a handful of the best talent from around the nation. Not only have prep prospects from the upcoming 2023 class made the trek down south to see what Gainesville has to offer but also those in the classes ahead, including four-star defensive back TyShun White out of Buford, Georgia, who recently wrapped up an official visit that earned him an offer from Billy Napier.

