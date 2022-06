GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Georgia death row inmate who asked to die by firing squad. According to WSB-TV, Michael Wade Nance was convicted of shooting and killing Gagor Balogh, 43, in 2002 when he tried to escape after robbing Tucker Federal Savings and Loan. Nance was sentenced to death row.

