East Windsor, CT

Nurses recognized by Cox for their work during COVID

By Collin Atwood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 4 days ago

EAST WINDSOR — Ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, nurses have felt more mistreated and underpaid than ever before — leaving them inundated while on the job.

WHAT: Cox Communications awarded three nurses in the state with $1,000 cash prizes and $500 donations in their names to any nonprofit organization.

WHO: Yvonne Salaun of Manchester, Meagan Mansfield of East Windsor, and Iris Quinones of Meriden.

WHY: The awards are part of a series of campaigns that Cox Communications started to help people who are struggling with the pandemic. In the past, Cox has rewarded teachers, mothers, and first responders.

In light of the problems that they face daily, Cox Communications has awarded nurses for their hard work, including three from Connecticut.

Yvonne Salaun of Manchester, Meagan Mansfield of East Windsor, and Iris Quinones of Meriden each received $1,000, with $500 donations given in their names to the nonprofit of their choice.

The awards are part of a series of campaigns that Cox has put together to help people struggling with the difficulties of a COVID-ridden world. The company has also given awards to teachers, first responders, and mothers.

“We at Cox were thrilled to create this campaign and celebrate nurses everywhere for the incredible contributions they make to our communities,” Cox Senior Vice President and Region Manager Ross Nelson said in a press release. He also added that his late mother, his wife, and his three daughters are nurses, so this campaign hits home for him.

A panel of Cox employees chose the winners out of almost 200 nominations through a Facebook survey.

When Salaun received the phone call about the award, winning a cash prize was the last thing on her mind.

“Honestly when they called me, I thought they were calling me to tell me that I owed them money,” Salaun laughed. “It was definitely a shocker.”

Salaun works at the Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and First Choice Health Centers in East Hartford.

She started her career in the health care industry as a certified nursing assistant at the age of 17. Caring for people always brought immense joy to Salaun, and the recognition for her work in health care makes it that much better.

“A lot of hard work goes into life and we forget about that, and I think being recognized for something is a wonderful feeling,” Salaun said.

As for the $500 donation, she chose to donate the funds to the American Diabetes Association in honor of her mother, who died from the disease.

According to a study by McKinsey & Company, 29% of registered nurses in the country plan to leave their role in direct patient care.

The nursing industry, although never perfect, has seen better days.

The same study found that the number of new nursing licenses grew about 4% per year before the pandemic struck.

Cox Northeast Public Relations Manager Jeff Lavery stated that there may be more campaigns like this in the future.

He also added that, “for us, it’s a great way to remind each other and remind our neighbors and friends that we’re thinking about them.”

Comments / 1

 

