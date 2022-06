Cam Craig - Jr. It is year six under Jeff Brohm and he finally has an offensive line that is both experienced and deep. There are three starters returning and a pair of very promising transfers to fill the other two spots. a player like Craig is one that can both start and play as one of the top reserves. He played in one game as a true freshman in 2019, but did not play in 2020.

DUBLIN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO