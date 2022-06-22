ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation won't be attending Gamescom, but we can guess why

By Henry Stockdale
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8LZu_0gITmIAO00
(Image credit: Shutterstock / Monkey Business Images)

Gamescom is back in Germany in two months but if you're hoping to see any big PlayStation reveals, we've got bad news.

Despite being its first in-person show since the Covid-19 pandemic began, Sony has announced it won't be attending Gamescom 2022 this August. That's according to German publication Games Wirtschaft (opens in new tab), who confirmed the company's non-attendance. As such, don't expect any major reveals for PlayStation VR 2 or God of War Ragnarok.

Gamescom's organizers have claimed 250 companies are appearing this year and while we don't have the full list yet, Sony's not alone in this non-attendance. Activision Blizzard, Take-Two Interactive, and Nintendo have all previously confirmed they won't be appearing. However, we can expect to see THQ Nordic, Koch Media, and Bandai Namco.

Gamescom 2022 takes place between August 24-28 in Cologne, but this isn't an entirely in-person event. Similar to last year, proceedings kick off on August 23 with the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase, hosted by Summer Game Fest creator Geoff Keighley. So we may still see updates on Modern Warfare 2, Marvel's Spider-man 2, and, who knows (probably not, though) GTA 6.

No show? No problem

Sony backing out of Gamescom 2022 shouldn't be entirely surprising to PlayStation fans. The publisher's been marching at its own pace since exiting E3 2019 and since then, it's focused on its own online presentations, like State of Play and last year's PlayStation Showcase.

Usually, big announcements are reserved for such presentations. Take the most recent State of Play showcase, for example, which mainly focused on third-party publishers. Alongside the first PlayStation VR 2 gameplay, Resident Evil 4 Remake was confirmed, and we got our first real look at Street Fighter 6, and a fresh trailer for Final Fantasy 16.

There are exceptions, of course. Capping off Summer Game Fest two weeks ago, Sony finally confirmed that The Last of Us is getting remade for PC and PS5, so there is flexibility to approach. Usually though, when it comes to big events, Sony's doing just fine on its own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nzwE_0gITmIAO00

Henry is a freelance writer based in Bournemouth, United Kingdom. When he's not wandering in VR or burning through his RPG backlog, he's probably planning his next D&D session.

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Could this free Nvidia feature make you a better gamer?

Nvidia has developed numerous features and tech in recent years, from its framerate boosting DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) to useful streaming applications like Nvidia broadcast, and this impressive catalog can often result in some services getting overlooked. Nvidia Reflex is one of these, a tool that helps to improve...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

I'm glad the PS4 version of Final Fantasy 16 was scrapped

Final Fantasy 16 is shaping up to be one of the PS5's biggest exclusives, but according to producer Naoki Yoshida, it could've been on PS4 too. Yoshida was recently interviewed about Final Fantasy 16 by Japanese publication Famitsu (opens in new tab), following the release of FF16's latest trailer during Sony's State of Play earlier this month. Suggesting the trailer received a better response than expected, Famitsu asked how Yoshida felt about the response given to FF16's reveal trailer in 2020. It's here that Yoshida confirmed the team took a different approach, mainly because a PS4 release was being considered.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Overwatch 2 is getting a guild system

Blizzard plans to introduce a guild system to Overwatch 2 sometime after the multiplayer shooter launches later this year. Responding to fan questions in an Overwatch 2 AMA (ask me anything) , the game’s development team was asked what new social systems will be coming to the upcoming sequel. One...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Overwatch 1 has no future after Overwatch 2 launches

Overwatch 2 will fully replace Overwatch when it releases this October, as the first entry in the hero shooter series will be made unplayable. Developer Blizzard clarified its plans to sunset the game following the release of Overwatch 2 in a developer AMA on Reddit (opens in new tab). When sked what the launch of the sequel would mean for Overwatch, game director Aaron Keller was clear: “when [Overwatch 2] launches on October 4th it will be a replacement for the current live service”.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoff Keighley
TechRadar

iPads are about to lose a pretty useful feature with iOS 16

Following the launch of iOS 16 later this fall, you will no longer be able to use an iPad as a smart home hub to control HomeKit devices. The news comes by way of iOS developer and MacRumors writer Steve Moser who dug through the code of iOS 16 Beta 2. He posted his findings on a long Twitter thread (opens in new tab) that goes through some of the other changes coming to Apple devices.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Vr#Activision Blizzard#Video Game#German#Thq Nordic#Bandai Namco#Modern Warfare 2
TechRadar

Did I make it harder to sell your crappy, used crypto mining graphics card? Good

There are two things that are guaranteed to get you hate mail in this business: being a woman online with an opinion, and criticizing crypto. The piece I wrote earlier this week dissuading readers from buying a used graphics card right now seems to have hit a nerve with many in the crypto community, and it was utterly predictable.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Country
Germany
TechRadar

GoPro Hero 11 Black: what we want to see

The GoPro Hero 11 Black will almost certainly be GoPro's next flagship action camera. There are currently almost no reliable rumors about the upcoming camera, but a little informed digging around tells us a lot about what it may be like. So we've rounded up all of our thoughts, and wishes, in this Hero 11 Black deep dive.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Latest AirPods Pro 2 rumors are all about that case

It's no secret that the anticipated AirPods Pro 2 Bluetooth earbuds will look almost exactly like the current version, but, according to a new leak, the same might not be said for the charging case. Not only will it get relatively subtle design updates, but some impressive new audio features.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hey Apple, make a cheap Apple TV 4K streaming stick

There’s no denying the immense appeal of the Apple TV 4K, the company’s top streaming box, and one that offers all the best things an A/V enthusiast could ask for. Just for starters, it can handle 4K high frame rate video, provides Dolby Vision HDR and Atmos support, and offers useful match video frame rate and match dynamic range options.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Nvidia’s delayed GTX 1630 budget graphics card could be out in a few days

Nvidia’s purportedly incoming GeForce GTX 1630, a graphics card aimed at the entry-level market, is now set to debut on June 28 according to the latest from the rumor mill. This isn’t the first time we’ve heard a release date for the GTX 1630, of course, and in fact this represents the third date put forward via the GPU grapevine. To begin with, this budget graphics card was supposed to be launching on May 31, before the on-sale date was said to slip to June 15.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

I never want Amazon's Alexa to sound like my departed relatives

At this year’s annual re:Mars conference, Amazon revealed perhaps the creepiest tech I’ve ever heard: an Alexa skill that can have it mimic other people’s voices. On the surface, it doesn’t seem that bad right? The nerd in me is already thinking about the ways I could feel like Tony Stark or Luke Skywalker with my own personal Paul Bettany or Anthony Daniels-voiced Alexa speaker (the voices of the MCU's J.A.R.V.I.S. and Star Wars' C3-P0 respectively).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

TechRadar

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Its mix of genuine and reliable advice alongside entertaining and fun to read editorial content is why millions of people trust TechRadar to give them tech advice on everything from the latest smartphone releases to the best in digital cameras.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy