ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuolumne County, CA

Tuolumne County Proposing 1-Percent Sales Tax Increase For Specific Services

By B.J. Hansen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonora, CA — After a generic sales tax measure was voted down two years ago, Tuolumne County voters will decide on a more honed-in measure. After weighing various different options and ideas at yesterday’s supervisors’ meeting, the end consensus by the board was a one-percent sales tax increase and the money...

www.mymotherlode.com

Comments / 2

Related
mymotherlode.com

New Home Financing Program For Local Government Employees

Sonora, CA– A new program is available to Tuolumne County. The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator have introduced a new employee down payment and closing cost assistance program through country membership with the Rural County Representatives of California and Golden State Finance Authority. The program is available to both regular and relief County employees.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

PG&E Line Clearing Work In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – Two Tuolumne County communities along the Highway 108 corridor will be impacted by power line clearing for two days next week. PG&E has hired subcontractors to work on line clearance maintenance of brush and trees in the following areas:. June 27th: 25023 Jordan Way East,...
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Consolidated Add Additional Firefighters

Valley Springs, CA– The leaders of Calaveras County’s largest local fire district have decided to use financial reserves to hire six seasonal firefighters. Calaveras County local fire agencies have been losing low-paid volunteers and interns in record numbers to Cal Fire as the entire state braces for what many say will be a busy fire season. Another reason for the increase in funding is to compete with the salary of federal firefighters who will soon get a pay bump, you can find a story explaining that here.
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

2 New Deaths And 222 New Cases In Tuolumne, 2 Covid Deaths In Calaveras,

Tuolumne County Public Health reports the death of a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s due to Coivd-19. There are 210 new lab-confirmed community cases and 12 Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate cases, with eight hospitalizations from Saturday, June 18th to today, Friday, June 24th. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reports 23 active cases at SCC. There are 260 active community cases up from 129 last week.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tuolumne County, CA
Local
California Government
Tuolumne County, CA
Government
City
Sonora, CA
mymotherlode.com

Some Permits Required In Stanislaus National Forest

Tuolumne County, CA – Heading to the Wilderness this weekend, you will need a permit for two Stanislaus National Forest districts. Those planning to recreate in the Summit and Calaveras Ranger districts will need to fill out a self-issuing permit at designated stations in those areas of the forest if they arrive after hours. They will also have to follow some Wilderness regulations, like maximum group sizes of no more than 15 people. As campfires are a major cause of wildfires, make sure to check fire restrictions in the forest. There are bans on where visitors can make their campsites in the forest. Regarding garbage, forest officials detailed, “Disposing of debris, garbage, or other waste is prohibited inside of the wilderness.” Adhere to this simple principle: pack it in, pack it out. This includes bits of foil in your fire ring, burned tin cans, broken glass, wipes, and cigarette butts. Leave it better than you found it.”
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Emergency Location Devices

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue Unit strongly recommends an emergency location device for anyone heading into the backcountry. Tuolumne County’s vast backcountry has little to no cellular coverage. Your cellphone, therefore, will be of no use in an emergency situation (although it might be a great device to record your last wishes and goodbyes).
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Law Enforcement Activity In East Sonora

East Sonora, CA – There is plenty of activity at the Junction Shopping Center after an alarm at Umpqua Bank was tripped multiple times. The alert came into the Tuolumne Sheriff’s dispatch around 6:30 a.m. Sheriff’s spokesperson Ashley Boujikian tells Clarke Broadcasting that deputies cordoned off the Mono Way and Tuolumne Road entrances to the shopping center as they searched the area for any suspects. They then, over a loudspeaker, ordered anyone inside the bank to come out. When there was no answer, deputies entered the building.
SONORA, CA
Mountain Democrat

Red Hawk leveling up with amusement center, hotel

Red Hawk Casino’s new amusement complex and hotel are bringing new entertainment and resort experiences to the West Slope and both projects are anticipated to open later this year. Red Hawk executives say the 85,000-square-foot amusement complex, located on the casino floor above the parking garage, will become a...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#The Mymotherlode Com
mymotherlode.com

Update: RVs Destroyed In East Sonora Fire

Update at 10:15am: All of the road closures from the fire near Mono Way and Serrano Road have been lifted and the fire is fully contained. CAL Fire/Tuolumne County Fire Assistant Chief Andy Murphy reports that two RVs were destroyed and two other vehicles were partially damaged. The fire also burned about 1/4 acre of vegetation. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Several Fires In The Forest This Week

Stanislaus National Forest, CA — Stanislaus National Fire crews were kept busy this week working on five fires. Three of the blazes were caused by lightning strikes after stormy weather blew through the region, with one bolt hitting a tree, as pictured in the image box. The other two fires were contained and their causes remain under investigation. Forest fire officials released this update on those fires:
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Early Morning Fire In Jamestown

Jamestown, CA – An early morning vegetation fire in the Jamestown area of Tuolumne County was quickly contained by fire crews. The call came into CAL Fire dispatch at about 3:40 a.m. regarding a blaze in some grass along Twist Road near Algerine Road. Within 20 minutes, the flames were extinguished by firefighters at an estimated two acres in size.
JAMESTOWN, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcycle Vs. Vehicle Crash In Jamestown

Update at 11:05 a.m.: The CHP reports major injuries in this motorcycle versus SUV crash in Jamestown, slowing traffic on Highway 49/108. That person was flown from the scene to a Modesto hospital. The CHP reports that the two vehicles collided on the highway at the Rawhide Road intersection. They added that the rider was lying in the roadway along with the wreckage, blocking part of the roadway when first responders arrived. Officers were directing traffic for more than an hour as traffic was backed up.
JAMESTOWN, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
YourCentralValley.com

Merced deputy supplies woman with groceries

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy brought groceries to a woman after responding to a welfare check. On Monday, when Deputy Garcia of the Merced County Sheriff’s was responding to a welfare check, he discovered a woman living without food or water. After talking to the woman for a bit, he took it upon himself […]
MERCED, CA
gtgazette.com

Maximum sentence for molester

Jeffrey Keith Aiello was sentenced to 100 years to life for molesting six children between 1999 and 2015. Prosecutors with the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office said Department 2 of the El Dorado County Superior Court was packed with victims, family members, jurors and law enforcement June 14 to witness Aiello receive his sentence for crimes that occurred in El Dorado, Contra Costa and Nevada counties.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

New Information On Serrano Road Fire

Sonroa, CA– Additional information has been released about a house fire in which a man was rescued in the 19000 block of Serrano Road in east Sonora this past week. It happened on Thursday at 2pm. Agencies who responded included Tuolumne County Fire, CAL Fire, City of Sonora Fire, Tuolumne County Ambulance and the Sheriff’s Office.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bolding, Elmer

Elmer John Bolding, Born February 3, 1921 in Missouri passed away Wednesday June 22, 2022 at Adventist Heath Sonora. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
SONORA, CA
mymotherlode.com

Tuolumne Shooting Investigation Underway

Tuolumne, CA – Gunfire rang out yesterday afternoon in the area of Cherokee Road near Nonies Road in Tuolumne, prompting a flood of calls to 911. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s dispatch received multiple calls on Tuesday, June 21st, around 1:25 p.m. One caller reported hearing a gunshot and then seeing people running from the scene. Another call came in from a passerby who reported they were flagged down by a man bleeding and asking for help.
TUOLUMNE, CA
Calaveras Enterprise

Beat the heat with these local watering holes

With the official start of summer bringing triple-digit temps, swimming season is officially upon us. Here are some ways to beat the heat this summer, as well as some tips to help you stay safe while cooling off. Public swimming pools. Bret Harte Aquatic Center located at Bret Harte High...
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
mymotherlode.com

Hovey, Shirley

Shirley Ann Hovey, born May 16, 1928 passed away Thursday June 23, 2022 at Avalon Health Care in Sonora, California. Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
SONORA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy