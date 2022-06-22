Droids, cosplayers, comic creators among highlights at Graffiti Con in Modesto
A Graffiti Con brings cosplayers, vendors, actors and more to Modesto as this year’s Graffiti Summer events wind down. The Carnegie Arts Center holds a block party to celebrate its 10th anniversary. They are just two of the entertainment options planned in the Modesto region June 25-July 1.
Graffiti Con
The Graffiti Con Comics and Car Show promises droids, stormtroopers, cosplayers, vendors, comic books and toys, comic creators and several movie and TV actors. There will be times for meet and greets with the special guests throughout the day.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26
WHERE: Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum, 610 N. Ninth St., Modesto
TICKETS: $5
ONLINE: www.facebook.com/GraffitiCon209
Car show
More Graffiti Summer fun comes at a car show in Modesto. The Modesto Elks presents its Rod & Custom Car Show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles. Food also will be available and there will be a breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. for $10.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26
WHERE: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-524-4421
Carnegie celebration
The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock concludes its yearlong 10th anniversary celebration with a public block party. There will be live performances, art activities, artist and vendor booths and free admission to the youth art exhibit.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25
WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock
ADMISSION: Free
ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org
Mother Lode Fair
Live entertainment, a carnival, activities for children and more can be enjoyed at the Mother Lode Fair in Sonora. There will be truck and tractor pulls on Friday and Saturday in the arena, with monster trucks on Sunday, all at 7 p.m. There’s an additional $10 ticket price for the arena events.
WHEN: 3-11 p.m. June 30-July 3
WHERE: 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora
TICKETS: $10 admission, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under
ONLINE: www.motherlodefair.org
Tuolumne jubilee
The lumber industry is celebrated at the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee with vendors, food and more. There’s a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, along with a car show, arm wrestling, kids activities, relays and games. There will be live music beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday includes logging events beginning at 11 a.m. and ending with a tug-of-war.
WHEN: June 24-26
WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne
ADMISSION: Free
CALL: 209-206-6768
