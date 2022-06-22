Droids, cosplayers, comic creators among highlights at Graffiti Con in Modesto

A Graffiti Con brings cosplayers, vendors, actors and more to Modesto as this year’s Graffiti Summer events wind down. The Carnegie Arts Center holds a block party to celebrate its 10th anniversary. They are just two of the entertainment options planned in the Modesto region June 25-July 1.

Graffiti Con

The Graffiti Con Comics and Car Show promises droids, stormtroopers, cosplayers, vendors, comic books and toys, comic creators and several movie and TV actors. There will be times for meet and greets with the special guests throughout the day.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. June 26

WHERE: Graffiti USA Classic Car Museum, 610 N. Ninth St., Modesto

TICKETS: $5

ONLINE: www.facebook.com/GraffitiCon209

Car show

More Graffiti Summer fun comes at a car show in Modesto. The Modesto Elks presents its Rod & Custom Car Show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles. Food also will be available and there will be a breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. for $10.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 26

WHERE: Elks Lodge, 645 Charity Way, Modesto

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-524-4421

Carnegie celebration

The Carnegie Arts Center in Turlock concludes its yearlong 10th anniversary celebration with a public block party. There will be live performances, art activities, artist and vendor booths and free admission to the youth art exhibit.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. June 25

WHERE: Carnegie Arts Center, 250 N. Broadway, Turlock

ADMISSION: Free

ONLINE: www.carnegieartsturlock.org

Mother Lode Fair

Live entertainment, a carnival, activities for children and more can be enjoyed at the Mother Lode Fair in Sonora. There will be truck and tractor pulls on Friday and Saturday in the arena, with monster trucks on Sunday, all at 7 p.m. There’s an additional $10 ticket price for the arena events.

WHEN: 3-11 p.m. June 30-July 3

WHERE: 220 Southgate Drive, Sonora

TICKETS: $10 admission, $5 age 6-12, free age 5 and under

ONLINE: www.motherlodefair.org

Tuolumne jubilee

The lumber industry is celebrated at the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee with vendors, food and more. There’s a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, along with a car show, arm wrestling, kids activities, relays and games. There will be live music beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday includes logging events beginning at 11 a.m. and ending with a tug-of-war.

WHEN: June 24-26

WHERE: Tuolumne Memorial Park, Tuolumne

ADMISSION: Free

CALL: 209-206-6768