This Utah city is one of the ‘Hottest Neighborhoods’ in the U.S. in 2022

UTAH (ABC4) – For those active in the real estate market, it’s no secret that homes in Utah are a hot commodity, with one city now named one of the Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S.

Situated along the Wasatch Front, Lehi is a 30-minute drive from Salt Lake City and is currently one of the Top 20 fastest-growing cities in the nation this year, according to Opendoor.

Opendoor data shows homebuyers are flocking to Lehi in 2022, charmed by its hometown feel, burgeoning tech industry and easy access to Utah’s unparalleled outdoor activities.

The city of Lehi, also known to locals as “Silicon Slopes” is most notable for being a hub for the tech industry. Despite being one of the oldest settled communities in Utah, Lehi is now attracting young tech professionals and career millennials from across the country.

Just a sampling of tech giants with offices in Silicon Slopes includes Microsoft, Adobe, eBay, Micron, SanDisk, Ancestry.com, Qualtrics and more.

“This rapid expansion has not detracted from the sparse suburban feel, myriad parks, and beautiful mountainous backdrop that residents love,” says Opendoor. “Thirty minutes from the Salt Lake International Airport, Lehi is an ideal balance between a bustling city and the outdoors — a combination coveted by many remote workers and millennials.”

Opendoor’s list of the Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S. analyzed zipcode data from the local Multiple Listing Services (MLS) where Opendoor Brokerages operate. The final list was narrowed down and ranked by the total number of homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.

The Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S. in 2022:

Clarksville, TN – 37042 Celebration, FL – 34747 Yukon, OK – 73099 New Braunfels, TX – 78130 Loganville, GA – 30052 Leander, TX – 78641 Katy, TX – 77494 Forney, TX – 75126 Katy, TX – 77493 Cypress, TX – 77433 San Antonio, TX – 78253 Kissimmee, FL – 34746 Lehi, UT – 84043 San Diego, CA – 92101 Aubrey, TX – 76227 San Antonio, TX – 78245 Maricopa, AZ – 85138 San Antonio, TX – 78254 Winter Garden, FL – 34787 Bonita Springs, FL – 34135

A few quick stats about the landscape of Lehi today:

