This Utah city is one of the ‘Hottest Neighborhoods’ in the U.S. in 2022

By Vivian Chow
 4 days ago

UTAH (ABC4) – For those active in the real estate market, it’s no secret that homes in Utah are a hot commodity, with one city now named one of the Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S.

Situated along the Wasatch Front, Lehi is a 30-minute drive from Salt Lake City and is currently one of the Top 20 fastest-growing cities in the nation this year, according to Opendoor.

Opendoor data shows homebuyers are flocking to Lehi in 2022, charmed by its hometown feel, burgeoning tech industry and easy access to Utah’s unparalleled outdoor activities.

UTAH LIVING: These Utah cities were named most affordable in 2022

The city of Lehi, also known to locals as “Silicon Slopes” is most notable for being a hub for the tech industry. Despite being one of the oldest settled communities in Utah, Lehi is now attracting young tech professionals and career millennials from across the country.

Just a sampling of tech giants with offices in Silicon Slopes includes Microsoft, Adobe, eBay, Micron, SanDisk, Ancestry.com, Qualtrics and more.

“This rapid expansion has not detracted from the sparse suburban feel, myriad parks, and beautiful mountainous backdrop that residents love,” says Opendoor. “Thirty minutes from the Salt Lake International Airport, Lehi is an ideal balance between a bustling city and the outdoors — a combination coveted by many remote workers and millennials.”

UTAH EATS: Utah restaurant named ‘Most Loved’ in the U.S. by DoorDash

Opendoor’s list of the Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S. analyzed zipcode data from the local Multiple Listing Services (MLS) where Opendoor Brokerages operate. The final list was narrowed down and ranked by the total number of homes that went into contract within 90 days of listing in 2022.

The Top 20 Hottest Neighborhoods in the U.S. in 2022:

  1. Clarksville, TN – 37042
  2. Celebration, FL – 34747
  3. Yukon, OK – 73099
  4. New Braunfels, TX – 78130
  5. Loganville, GA – 30052
  6. Leander, TX – 78641
  7. Katy, TX – 77494
  8. Forney, TX – 75126
  9. Katy, TX  – 77493
  10. Cypress, TX – 77433
  11. San Antonio, TX – 78253
  12. Kissimmee, FL – 34746
  13. Lehi, UT – 84043
  14. San Diego, CA – 92101
  15. Aubrey, TX – 76227
  16. San Antonio, TX – 78245
  17. Maricopa, AZ – 85138
  18. San Antonio, TX – 78254
  19. Winter Garden, FL –  34787
  20. Bonita Springs, FL – 34135
UTAH LIVING: 10 Things to Know When Moving to Utah
(Courtesy of Opendoor)

A few quick stats about the landscape of Lehi today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O04ra_0gITm28100
(Courtesy of Lehi City)
Comments / 4

Robinn Berube
4d ago

It Need to stop building so much we don't need Utah become New York We don't have enough water to provide

Reply(2)
3
