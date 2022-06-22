ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police seek persons of interest after woman sexually assaulted, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mZEVM_0gITlypl00
MPD Persons of Interest According to police, these men are persons of interest in a sexual assault. (MEMPHIS POLICE)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for persons of interest after a person was sexually assaulted.

On Nov. 7, 2021, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a forcible sodomy call in the 300 block of West Raines Road. around 2 a.m.

Officers located the victim who told police she was sexually assaulted, a release said.

According to police, the persons of interest are said to be a part of a motorcycle club.

Anyone with information about this alleged crime, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man hurt in Hickory Hill shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is severely hurt after a Saturday night shooting in Hickory Hill. At approximately 6:50 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call in the 6000 block of Knight Arnold Road. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Cox Media Group
actionnews5.com

Teen shot in the face hours after 18th birthday party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to five shootings overnight and early Saturday morning. One of those shootings left 18-year-old Breanna Keys in critical condition at a local hospital. Breanna’s family said she’s recovering in the ICU after she was shot in the face Friday night leaving her birthday...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Four dead in shootings overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four men are dead after four separate shootings Friday night and early Saturday in Memphis. One happened at 9:30 Friday in the 3600 block of Pearson Road in the Airport area. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information. Another happened an hour later in the 3200 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Babysitter convicted of molesting 7-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man was convicted by a jury of sexually molesting a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting for a family friend. Travis Ruzicha, aka Ruzicka, of Drummonds, Tennessee was babysitting the girl at a Memphis home on July 21-22 of 2019 when the incidents happened, Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich said in a statement.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 men indicted in shooting, robbery at southeast Memphis apartment complex, DA says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were indicted in the robbery and murder last year of a man who was taking food to his girlfriend in southeast Memphis. Dacon Dixon and Oluwafemi Bolumole were indicted on counts of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, attempted carjacking, employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated assault.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police search for missing Collierville man

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Collierville Police Department needs your help finding a missing man who was last seen in Memphis. Police say Alexander Orendeff Steele has been missing from his home in Collierville since June 18. Steele was last seen at the River Inn Hotel in Memphis on June 19. Police say he was also seen […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Former Brighton booster club officer charged with theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former secretary of the Brighton Blitz Booster Club has been charged with theft over $1000 after an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Amy Spurlin is facing one count of theft after investigators determined she stole at least $1,700 from both the high school and the booster club. Brighton High School […]
BRIGHTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy