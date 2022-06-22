ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

By Jess Cohen
E! News
E! News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltimore Ravens organization is mourning the loss of athlete Jaylon Ferguson. The outside linebacker died on June 21, the NFL team announced. He was 26 years old. "We are profoundly saddened by the passing of Jayson Ferguson," the organization's statement, posted June 22, began. "He was a kind, respectful young...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Field Level Media

Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney killed in car accident

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning. He was 25. His agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed his death to multiple outlets. “We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney’s passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the Cardinals said.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
hotnewhiphop.com

Ex-NFL Star Darren Sharper Reaches Settlement In Rape Case

Former NFL player Darren Sharper, who is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence in charges resulting from a multiple-state rape case, has reached a settlement with the three women who came forward and said they were drugged and raped by the former Super Bowl Champion in 2014. The women brought these...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Guardian

Lawyer says 20 of 24 lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have been settled

The lawyer representing the women who have accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct says 20 of the 24 lawsuits against the player have been settled. The women have alleged Watson booked massage therapy sessions with them and then sexually harassed them. Watson has denied the allegations. The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Griffin Iii
CBS DFW

Two Cowboys Hall of Famers come together to tackle diabetes

DALLAS, TX (CBSDFW.COM) — Pro Football Hall of Famers Cliff Harris and Charles Haley will always be part of a brotherhood as former Cowboys players, but they're also bonded by their personal connection to diabetes.Former Cowboys safety Cliff Harris says, "my dad was a type 1 diabetic and he lost his vision to diabetes." Cliff's late father, Buddy, won a Purple Heart for his bravery as a fighter pilot during World War II.  Diabetes prevented him from seeing Cliff play in 3 of his 5 Super Bowl appearances. At his induction speech in 2015, Charles Haley was proudly represented by...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Top NBA Prospect Jaden Ivey

The 2022 NBA Draft kicks off in just a few hours which means it's time to get to know the prospects. Following a superb sophomore season at Purdue, shooting guard Jaden Ivey ranks among the top prospects in the draft. In his second season with the Boilermakers, Ivey averaged 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech University#American Football#Espn#Getty Images
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
E! News

E! News

191K+
Followers
47K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy