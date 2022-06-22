ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police investigating Tuesday night homicide

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AA1Gu_0gITlfJC00

Lafayette Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a teen dead.

Police said they responded to a call at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Sterling Street in regards to a shooting.

Officers said they arrived and found a 15-year-old male unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information to call police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Murder that Took Place at a Baton Rouge Car Wash

Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Murder that Took Place at a Baton Rouge Car Wash. Louisiana – On June 23, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives arrested Kamayrion Glasper, 19, for the alleged shooting death of Richard Eackels Sr, 27, at a car wash located at on Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Glasper was injured in the exchange of gunfire and was apprehended at a nearby hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
wbrz.com

BRPD responds to woman found dead inside her home on Renoir Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead at 6700 block of Renoir Avenue late Friday night. According to authorities, police responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. where they found 49-year-old Kimberly Dean dead inside her home from what appeared to be trauma inflicted.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BRPD investigating deadly shooting at Benny’s on Perkins Road

The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire on S. Riveroaks Dr. One adult, two children, and two dogs were able to make it to the neighbor’s house and call 911. Updated: 10 hours ago. Southern University awarded grant to expand mental health support...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Hospital#Violent Crime#Lafayette Police
KPEL 96.5

“Smiley” Accused of Shooting Random Man Walking Down the Street in Eunice

With a nickname like "Smiley" you wouldn't think it would be a person who would just randomly shoot another person in the street. But that's exactly what Dustin "Smiley" Gotreaux of Eunice is accused of doing Thursday morning. Eunice Police say a 39-year-old man was walking near the intersection of Park Avenue and 13th Street around 9:00 a.m. when "Smiley" approached him on a bicycle and allegedly fired four shots at him, hitting the victim with three of the bullets.
EUNICE, LA
brproud.com

Police identify victim, suspect in fatal car wash shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a 19-year-old suspect for murder after he shot a man near Benny’s Express Car Wash on Thursday afternoon. The police are looking for a second suspect. BRPD is investigating the shooting that happened on the 4100...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
brproud.com

Juvenile injured in early morning shooting on Windsor Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting regarding a juvenile injured in an early morning shooting in the 1300 block of Windsor Drive. The juvenile was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Missing teen last seen in Morganza

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Pointe Coupee Fire District 2 are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Morganza. Landon Miller, 16, was last seen on Thursday, June 23, at his home in Pointe Coupee Parish. He is described to be 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds. He has black...
MORGANZA, LA
99.9 KTDY

Two Crowley Shootings Leave Police Searching for Information

Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers program are asking for help from the public in getting information to solve two shooting cases that happened Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15. Even the smallest detail can be the reason why a case is solved. Law enforcement officials believe the...
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting a Baton Rouge Man on June 16

Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting a Baton Rouge Man on June 16. Louisiana – On June 21, 2022, Baton Rouge Police Department reported that Donald Stevenson, 63 was arrested today by BRPD Homicide Detectives and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 2nd Degree Murder. Stevenson was arrested for the shooting death of Jeffery Follins, 50 that occurred on June 16, 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KATC News

KATC News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy