Lafayette Police investigating Tuesday night homicide

Lafayette Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a teen dead.

Police said they responded to a call at approximately 10:40 p.m. in the 800 block of S. Sterling Street in regards to a shooting.

Officers said they arrived and found a 15-year-old male unresponsive. The victim was transported to a local hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead.

Lafayette Police are asking anyone with information to call police or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.