ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Elvis made a chilling cry for help when he was ‘pushed to perform exhausting tours in the months before his death’

By Emma Parry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

ELVIS Presley made a chilling cry for help while being pushed to perform gruelling tour dates despite his escalating drug addiction in the months before his death, the star's stepbrother has revealed.

In an exclusive interview, David E Stanley said his brother's manager Colonel Tom Parker - played by Tom Hanks in a new movie about the star - treated the iconic singer as a "product" and took little care of his well-being.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ogxzq_0gITlXCG00
Elvis Presley's life is the subject of a new movie Credit: Michael Ochs Archives - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49zVw8_0gITlXCG00
Elvis Presley pictured with manager Colonel Tom Parker Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OvFJP_0gITlXCG00
Elvis Presley with his stepbrother, David E Stanley Credit: David E Stanley

It comes as Baz Luhrmann's new biopic, Elvis, - out on Friday - explores the complicated dynamic between Elvis and his infamous manager.

David, who worked for the King from 16 as a bodyguard and tour manager, saw first-hand how an increasingly desperate and drug-dependent Elvis would question his exhausting schedule.

"He would go on stage weighing 255 lbs and do 20 shows in 20 nights," David told The Sun.

"He'd be exhausted, frustrated and said to me beforehand, 'What are we doing here? Why are we here?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0abn27_0gITlXCG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dIsl2_0gITlXCG00

"I was there when Elvis enjoyed the great moments - the 1969 Vegas and 1972 tour film.

"But Elvis in 76 and 77 had no business being on stage - he should have been in rehab.

"He should have been pushed to get it together.

"Nobody could stop an addict, but what kind of manager puts him on the road?"

David recalled Elvis's drug habits spiraled out of control in the last two years before his August 16, 1977 death - as he felt controlled and trapped by Parker.

He claimed Parker dashed Elvis's hopes of doing a European tour, as well as turning down movie offers and considerable deals in Saudi Arabia and Australia - in favor of playing cost-effective United States gigs, pushing him to perform until June 26, 1977, just weeks before his death.

SELF DESTRUCTIVE

Elvis would knock packs of pills to ward off depression, stress, and angst at how his career was suffering, his body was breaking down, and his mind was "burned out," David said.

A Memphis coroner and medical probe found Elvis was prescribed an incredible 8,805 pills and injectable drugs, including powerful painkillers taken at a rate only expected in terminally ill cancer patients.

Drugs seemed to be his only faithful friend.

"He was totally in denial," David, now an author and filmmaker said.

"But by then, drugs seemed to be his only faithful friend.

"I cannot tell why he self-destructed. That is a mystery - because it went from use to abuse.

"At the end of his life, he was taking 33 sleeping pills and nine shots of Demerol just to sleep in a 24-hour span.

"And as well topping up on things like amphetamines, codeine, morphine, diazepam and Placidyl.

'HE FELT CAGED'

"I would not go down the path of saying Colonel drove him to the drugs.

"Elvis killed Elvis. But Elvis definitely felt he was caged and held back by the Colonel, which impacted his mindset."

David recalls how he witnessed Elvis's drug habits slowly escalate over the years.

"When I first saw him taking medications I thought he needed them and was not out of control during the early 70s," David said.

"But then, over time, I see him upping sleeping pills from two to four..and more and more. 1972, 73 and 74, he was holding it together and thought doctors told him it was okay.

"But by 75, he was losing his way and then it got out of control. I knew he was taking too many Quaaludes and Placidyls."

David feels that had he hung on to his life in the late 70s, the advances in drug rehabilitation treatments could have saved him.

'HE NEEDED HELP'

And he said humble Elvis would be shocked that he could still be such a big star even decades after his death.

"The Betty Ford clinic and facilities like that with specialists would have been able to help him," he said.

"Had they been around when he was enduring his addictions, then he would be alive.

"When I went to work for Elvis, aged 16, he didn't cuss, drink, smoke, take drugs and he loved his mum, Priscilla and his kids."

"He just needed to recall what he could be without the drugs.

"When I went to work for Elvis, aged 16, he didn't cuss, drink, smoke, take drugs, and he loved his mum, Priscilla and his kids.

"Elvis was unique. He was a good American boy made good; he served his country, loved his mother and was spiritually driven.

"He changed the world with rock and roll. People in America look at him as the American dream...

"I do not think Elvis would comprehend that he could still be this big, even if he was alive."

NEW MOVIE

David has spent the last four decades speaking about his older brother worldwide and is re-releasing his film Protecting the King about his last five years, "from the moments of glory to the tragic demise."

He also wrote a book, My Brother Elvis The Final Years, which gives a candid glimpse at his life with Elvis and his self-destructive demise.

Now David says he hopes the new Baz Luhrmann movie, starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll, helps Elvis's stars to "shine again."

"I hope that this new movie is great," he said.

"I could not be more proud to be Elvis' brother, and they made a movie.

"I am hoping that is entertaining and revealing and that the superstar shines again and his talent beams.

"I know Priscilla admitted that she thought it was like seeing him there again, but as great as it is, it will never be like watching Elvis doing it in front of me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYfyz_0gITlXCG00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Iah7_0gITlXCG00

"I just hope that it's as good as Priscilla says."

The Sun contacted the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation at Graceland for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29JlIl_0gITlXCG00
Elvis Presley's stepbrother, David E Stanley, worked as tour manager and bodyguard for the star Credit: David E Stanley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t5tMf_0gITlXCG00
Elvis Presley, pictured here in May 1977, questioned his exhausting schedule in the months before his death Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24nMee_0gITlXCG00
Elvis Presley adjusts his hair as a TV host explains something to his manager, Colonel Tom Parker Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kCrzE_0gITlXCG00
Elvis Presley became increasingly hooked on drugs in the 70s Credit: Getty - Contributor

Comments / 15

Cathy Conger
4d ago

His comeback special in the late 60's and the live show from Hawaii were the best. He was incredible. Too bad money and greed were more important than his health.

Reply(1)
7
Tom Matthews
3d ago

I agree with Cathy Conger all the way, without your Health you don't have anything! Makes me sad that he has done much, but had so little...lost his wife, and mom, how painful! Hr Lost everything he worked so much for even his Life😥😪

Reply
4
HaPpYCaMpER
3d ago

I saw him in 76. Still have my ticket stub. He was still great. The next time he came I missed it but my mom said he was out of it. He died shortly after. Sad loss.

Reply
3
Related
Collider

Austin Butler on ‘Elvis’ and Why it Took Months After Filming to Find Himself Again

With writer-director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis opening in theaters this weekend around the world, I recently got to speak with Austin Butler about playing the “King of Rock and Roll" in the biopic. During the interview, Butler talked about the pressure of taking on such an important role, how it took him months after filming to find himself again, why he didn’t see his family or friends for two years while working on the film, being scared to have Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley see the film, and more.
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Watch Austin Butler transform into Elvis in new behind-the-scenes video

For the last few months, the buzz around Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis has been building to a fever pitch. If the film can live up to even half of that hype, it’s going to be the music biopic of 2022. A lot of the excitement is due to the movie’s leading charismatic man, Austin Butler. While not a household name, Butler has had a successful career to date.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Elvis
Person
Betty Ford
Person
Tom Hanks
Collider

'Elvis: That's the Way It Is': The Definitive Story of The King's Comeback

Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is the latest musician biopic to hit theaters, but it's hardly the first film to tell the King’s life story. If you’re looking for movies about Elvis Presley, you have no shortage of options at your disposal. Elvis’ life has been depicted in several made-for-television films, biopics, and documentaries. He also had a lengthy film career of his own, starring in musical comedies such as Blue Hawaii, Jailhouse Rock, G.I. Blues, and Love Me Tender among others.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Tim McGraw Wraps His Arms Around Wife Faith Hill In Sweet PDA Photo At London Event

It’s a date night for Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The famous couple sweetly smiled together at the June 20 Paramount+ UK Launch event in London and looked as in love as ever. Tim, 55, sweetly wrapped his arms around his wife and held her by the waist as they posed on the carpet. Faith, 54, donned a gorgeous ensemble consisting of a sparkly high-waisted dark gray pencil skirt and matching cropped blazer. The blazer was left open to reveal her sexy sheer lace bodysuit underneath. She finished the look with a pair of black heels and accessorized with dangling earrings. Her hair was brushed into soft, elegant curls and she wore a bright coral lipstick to add a pop of color.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cry For Help#European Tour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen, Valerie Bertinelli Slam ‘Heartless’ Documentary About Eddie Van Halen’s Death

Wolfgang Van Halen isn’t keeping his lips sealed about the upcoming TV documentary special about the death of his father and rock music legend, Eddie Van Halen. According to Wolfgang, the impending documentary is “pathetic and heartless” and wishes nothing but ill-will to those who created it and those who tune in. On Twitter, the rocker aired out his grievances about the documentary, saying that it was “disgusting” that people were “trying to glamorize someone’s death from cancer.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Reveals What She Eats Before Every Performance

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood is on the road a lot. Part of her routine is making sure she’s eating clean! The singer-songwriter recently talked to an Audacy podcast about her dietary habits while out on the road. When you spend weeks and months on a tour bus, sometimes it can be easy to give in to fast food and quick, unhealthy snacks.
MUSIC
OK! Magazine

Reclusive Brad Pitt Spends Most Of His Time Alone At Home Amid Angelina Jolie Custody Battle: Source

Feeling the blues. Brad Pitt's drawn out custody battle with his estranged ex Angelina Jolie is said to be taking a toll on the Hollywood A-lister. Once more of a social butterfly, sources spilled the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star now hardly ever leaves his Los Feliz mansion."Brad doesn't really mingle like he used to," a source dished in the print issue of Us Weekly. "He just has no desire to socialize these days." The embattled actor has been wrapped up in a heated legal battle with the Maleficent star over the custody of their children since their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
535K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy