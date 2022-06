Ever since the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, Kawhi Leonard has been out with an ACL injury. Had Kawhi been healthy throughout that run, there is no telling what the Clippers could have done to the Phoenix Suns, and maybe even the Milwaukee Bucks. This past season, Kawhi had to miss all 82 games, and it eventually led to the Clippers missing the playoffs.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO