First Interstate Bank arrives in Nebraska after successful merger with Great Western Bank

North Platte Telegraph
 4 days ago

North Platte Telegraph

Gothenburg earns recertification in economic program

LINCOLN — The city of Gothenburg has earned recognition from the State of Nebraska for ongoing developments in the community’s manufacturing and housing industries. Lt. Gov. Mike Foley and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development have announced the city’s recertification in Nebraska’s Economic Development Certified Community program. DED Business Development Consultant Ashley Rice-Gerlach joined Lt. Gov. Foley to honor local leaders during a special presentation on Wednesday, according to a press release.
GOTHENBURG, NE
KSNB Local4

Central Nebraska projects big winners for “shovel-ready” construction

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Six Central Nebraska non-profits are getting millions of dollars for so-called “shovel-ready” improvement projects. In a press release Friday, the state Department of Economic Development announced a total of $115 million dollars in grants under a bill passed last year in the Legislature. The Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act authorizes use of $100 million in federal ARPA funds and $15 million from the state’s general fund.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Disaster loans available for nonfarm businesses in 18 Nebraska counties

Small nonfarm businesses in 18 Nebraska counties and a neighboring county in Colorado are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, announced Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West. These loans offset economic losses because of reduced...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Hershey industrial rail park project gets $30M from state

Lincoln County business leaders’ three-year-plus quest to develop an industrial “rail park” now has $37.5 million worth of certainty behind it. State officials Wednesday notified the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. that it has qualified for the full $30 million in state funds available to it to help build the planned rail park outside Hershey.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NE
doniphanherald.com

Game and Parks' solution for elk problems stirs up Nebraska hunters

OMAHA — Hundreds of Nebraska hunters are irate about a new elk season that could result in the harvest of fewer than 20 animals. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission Director Tim McCoy signed a special depredation order for a season July 1-31 on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden counties.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska to not suspend state gas tax

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - President Biden this week called on Congress to pause the federal gas tax for at least a few months and called on states to do the same. Friday we learned Nebraska won’t be one of the states doing that. The Nebraska Department of Revenue released...
NEBRASKA STATE
norfolkneradio.com

Ricketts, Nebraska officials celebrate new state building in Lincoln

Gov. Pete Ricketts and several other Nebraska officials celebrated the opening of a new office building designed to be the "one-stop shop" for multiple state agencies. At a press conference Friday afternoon, Ricketts cut the ribbon to officially open the new Fallbrook State Office Building in Lincoln. The building, at 425 Fallbrook Blvd., is home for 525 state employees across eight agencies, including the agriculture, natural resources and economic development departments.
LINCOLN, NE
The Center Square

Report: Nebraska losing people, tax revenue to other states

(The Center Square) – Nebraska continues to lose taxpayers to other states, according to a recent report. Pointing to new IRS data, the Omaha-based Platte Institute, a free-market think tank, says Nebraska lost a net of more than 2,300 tax returns to other states in the 2019 tax year.
WOWT

New data reveals taxpayer migration creates high costs in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New data released today highlights a disturbing trend in Nebraska. High taxes are costing the state in terms of population and tax dollars. Experts worry that other states have figured out how to fix it and Nebraska has not. The term sounds a bit confusing: taxpayer...
OMAHA, NE
kolomkobir.com

Six of Nebraska’s Family Friendly Fishing Lakes • Nebraskaland Magazine

Looking for a place to go fishing with the family? Nebraska Game and Parks has identified dozens of public fishing waters across the state that are perfect for families – known as Family Friendly Lakes. These sites are safe, comfortable and have great fish-catching potential. They also have a combination of barrier-free fishing piers, fishing trails, groomed park areas, concessions, playgrounds, picnic areas and highly maintained fish populations.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Celebrating the Fourth of July in eastern Nebraska, Iowa

Fourth of July celebrations are set to kick off this weekend around the Omaha metro area. Here's what you need to know when it comes to regional firework ordinances, and where you can celebrate Independence Day. Lighting fireworks in Sarpy County, Omaha and Council Bluffs, Iowa:. Bellevue | Springfield |...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Expensive homes on the market in North Platte

These are some of the most luxurious homes on the North Platte market. Come take a look a this property that offers a private ambiance with its mature landscaping and private covered porch. This home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms and is filled with quality and high-end finishes that are sure to impress your guests. ImprovementsThis extraordinary home located in Imperial, Nebraska makes a luxurious statement as soon as you pull into the drive. The meticulously cared for home was built in 2012 and thoughtfully designed to achieve a blend of exceptional quality, detail and understated elegance. The winding walkway leads to the inviting front porch with a large sitting area. As you enter you will see it is loaded with custom touches throughout. A keystone feature of the main level is the exquisite double sided stone fireplace located between the kitchen and the beautiful and spacious family room. The formal dining room has a built-in buffet style serving area, cove ceilings and plenty of room for a large custom dining table. The main level has a mix of beautiful tile flooring and carpet throughout. French doors lead to the well-appointed office off the front entry way and offers high ceilings, natural light and beautiful wood beam accents. The kitchen is well designed and spacious with custom cabinets, top quality stainless appliances, a sizable kitchen island and plenty of workspace for preparation of meals and family gatherings. Additionally, you will find custom counter tops in the kitchen that are "leathered granite" with a beautiful and unique finish, a stone back splash and brick accents are just a few of the thoughtful design elements. Just off the kitchen is a large butler's pantry for additional storage and private food preparation area while entertaining family and friends. The home features a large master bedroom suite on the main level. It is thoughtfully designed with a large walk-in closet, private master bathroom with custom tiled large rain shower; complete with massaging jets and a jacuzzi tub. The master suite also has separate access to the large covered back patio. Downstairs you will find an awesome place for fun and entertainment with over 2,600 square feet of usable space. Featuring a beautiful full custom-built bar and custom-built entertainment center. There are 2 bedrooms and a "Jack and Jill" bathroom along with a kid's playroom, workout area, mechanical room and extensive storage. Entertainment in this home knows no bounds between its indoor and outdoor Sonos surround system and large covered patio with plenty of room for guests. A gas fire pit, extensive rock wall, beautiful landscaping and mature trees that offer shade and privacy with a bathroom conveniently located off the patio. The home offers dual A/C units, dual furnaces, heated floors, and a spacious 6+ car garage offers plenty of space for vehicles and toys. Other features include a Generac electric backup system, surround sound and a security system. This home is truly one of a kind and move in ready! Call for your private appointment today.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity to open application period Friday

North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity will be accepting applications for the 2023 homeownership program July 1 to 31. North Platte area residents interested in applying are encouraged to attend one of two information sessions at 3 p.m. pm Tuesday at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St., or at 11 a.m. July 9 at the Prairie Arts Center, 416 N. Jeffers St.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
WOWT

Nebraska not changing gas tax in 2022

6 News exclusive DC bureau caught up with Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his first thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision. 6 is On Your Side with reactions from top activists from across Nebraska. Roe decision opens door on gay marriage, contraception. Updated: 2 hours ago. Could overturning roe v...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

NE Lottery

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Saturday:. (Red Balls: twenty-two, twenty-six; White Balls: fifteen, eighteen) (nine, eleven, thirty, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: seventeen) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 328,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 3, Day: 19, Year: 77. (Month: three; Day: nineteen; Year: seventy-seven) Pick 3. 2-6-5 (two, six, five)
LINCOLN, NE

