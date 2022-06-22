ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Thieves take off with 540 gallons in stolen diesel fuel, deputies say

By Daisy Ruth, Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying several subjects involved in a diesel fuel theft in Inverness.

According to the sheriff’s office, the theft occurred at a 7-Eleven on June 15 around 9 a.m.

Deputies said the suspects pumped approximately 540 gallons of diesel fuel without paying.

The sheriff’s office released photos of the vehicles along with their descriptions. One is a white four-door pickup truck, possibly a newer Chevrolet Silverado. The other is a gold Ford pickup truck, possibly an early 2000s F-250 with an extended cab.

    (Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)
    (Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff’s Office)

Both vehicles left the gas station, but it’s not known where they were traveling to, the sheriff’s office added.

While authorities did not reveal the exact value of the theft, it’s estimated the trucks made off with over $3,000 worth of diesel fuel.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the Tampa Bay area was $5.698 at the time of the incident, making the theft worth approximately $3,076.

Anyone with information on the thieves or their location is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes Unit at 352-249-2790. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Citrus County at 1-888-ANY-TIPS or submit a tip online .

Comments / 5

one opinion
4d ago

how do you even do that? you have to use a card or go in and pay cash before you pump fuel don't you?

Reply(1)
6
