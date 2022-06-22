ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

More than 900 people have reportedly been killed in an earthquake in Afghanistan

WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gZNvK_0gITj37N00
An earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan early WednesdayBakhtar State News Agency via AP

By Diaa, Hadid, Fazelminallah Qaziza, Bill Chappell

Updated June 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM ET

KABUL, Afghanistan – A powerful 5.9 magnitude earthquake shook eastern Afghanistan overnight, causing homes of mud-brick and cinder block to collapse over sleeping families, adding a new emergency to a country that has already endured much suffering.

The Taliban's state-run news agency reported more than 920 people were killed and more than 600 more injured. They cited the deputy state minister for natural disaster management, Mawlavi Sharfuddin Muslim. It was not possible to immediately confirm that number, because the earthquake hit remote areas.

Giving a sense of the scale of destruction, the Bakhtar News Agency uploaded the video of an unnamed man whose cellphone swung around to catch homes crumpled in the morning light.

"I'm doing this video to show that all people here are under the building," he says. "Under that house, five people. This house, six people." He turns to another pile of rubble: "And in this house, 13 dead bodies still under," he says. Swinging his camera further up the hill, he says, "All the village completely is destroyed."

An image shared by the news agency showed men extracting what appeared to be a small body wrapped in a blanket out of the rubble, one man lighting the scene with what appeared to a small flashlight clenched between his teeth. A later video showed men lying on gurneys amid the rubble.

The hardest-hit areas were remote farming villages in the eastern Afghan provinces of Paktika and Khost – so remote that Afghan authorities dispatched seven helicopters and a medical team to help with the rescue mission.

Those provinces border the rugged mountains of northwest Pakistan. A legislator who represents one of those neighboring Pakistani districts, Mohsin Dawar, shared images with NPR that showed homes strewn in piles of rubble. He said so far, it was unclear what happened to the men, women and children who had been sleeping in them.

Taliban officials expressed their condolences and called on Afghans to help each other — and many are doing so. The Afghan Red Crescent Society said on Twitter that it was dispatching aid to affected areas.

Men have turned up in neighboring unaffected areas to donate blood at local medical centers, said UNICEF's Afghanistan communication chief Samantha Mort.

She said the U.N. agency was also helping: "We've got people on the ground who are distributing blankets and hygiene kits. We've got several mobile health and nutrition teams on the way to administer first aid to those who are injured."

She added the disaster has struck a country already shaken by so many hardships. "This is a population that is deeply impoverished, where there is high unemployment, where they are suffering from the worst drought in 37 years. There's also a chronic malnutrition crisis," she said. "We're seeing outbreaks of preventable diseases such as measles and acute watery diarrhea."

The United Nations has been struggling to raise enough money to cover its needs for this year – which include helping to feed nearly half of Afghanistan's population of forty million people.

But the Secretary General's deputy special representative for Afghanistan, Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, said on Twitter that they were "assessing the needs" of the victims of the earthquake, adding that a response was on its way.

The quake originated just 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) below the Earth's surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Shallow depths like that often bring a greater risk for damage, because the energy from such quakes doesn't dissipate as much as it moves toward the surface.

Strike-slip faulting likely triggered the earthquake, the USGS says, citing the pattern of powerful waves radiating from its epicenter. Earthquakes in the region are caused by an ongoing massive collision, as the India tectonic plate pushes northward into the Eurasia plate.

The quake hit roughly 300 miles from where an even stronger temblor struck in western Pakistan in 2008, sparking landslides and killing 166 people.

Hadid reported from Islamabad; Qazizai reported from Kabul; Chappell reported from Washington. NPR's Ayana Archie contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 4

Related
NBC News

Toddler reunited with parents in U.S. after being left behind in Afghanistan in August

A two-year-old Afghan boy has been reunited with his parents in the U.S. after being stuck in Afghanistan for nine months, his father told NBC News. The parents of Hanzala Hadi had to leave their son behind during the chaos at Kabul airport in August as U.S. troops withdrew and the Taliban seized control of the country, NBC news previously reported. But the boy was then barred from flying out to join them because he did not have an Afghan passport, a requirement set by Qatar which oversees flights for all U.S.-bound Afghan refugees.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Israel tells its citizens in Turkey they face 'real and immediate danger' of being targeted in attacks by Iranian operatives and to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave 'as soon as possible' over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks against them in Istanbul. The stark warning comes amid the latest surge in tensions between the bitter rivals, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Chappell
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earthquake#Unicef#Malnutrition#Disaster Management#Taliban#The Bakhtar News Agency
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest Battle in US History

When Americans think of the deadliest battles in U.S, history, their attention usually turns to the Civil War. Over 600,000 soldiers were killed, which was an extraordinary part of the population of men in America. Measured against the country’s population that would be about six million people. There were 51,000 casualties at Gettysburg, of which […]
MILITARY
AFP

Women not wearing hijab 'trying to look like animals', say Taliban posters

The Taliban's religious police have put up posters across the southern Afghan city of Kandahar saying that Muslim women who do not wear an Islamic hijab that fully covers their bodies are "trying to look like animals", an official confirmed on Thursday. "Muslim women who do not wear the hijab are trying to look like animals", say the posters, which have been slapped on many cafes and shops as well as on advertising hoardings across Kandahar -- the de facto power centre of the Taliban.
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
India
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Extreme Ethiopia drought sees hungry monkeys attack children

Severe drought and hunger in Ethiopia have caused unusual animal behaviour, including monkeys attacking children and livestock out of hunger, according to a Save the Children report.Malnutrition rates across east and south-eastern Ethiopia have soared in recent months as drought, displacement and conflict have a significant impact. The charity now estimates that 185,000 children are suffering from the most deadly form of malnutrition.A prolonged drought alongside the disruption of health services due to instability, the pandemic, as well as a lack of funding has left over a million people in need of urgent nutrition support across the region.Extreme malnutrition is...
PETS
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
103K+
Followers
9K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy