The Reader is a finalist for six awards in the Association of Alternative News (AAN) annual competition. The total is one of the highest in the competition, which received submissions from 35 newspapers, tying with Portland's Willamette Week and coming behind The Chicago Reader and Seven Days in Burlington, Vermont, which received 7 and 13 nominations, respectively.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO