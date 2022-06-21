ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tomahawk, WI

Arrest Made in Storage Unit Break-ins

By Chris Conley
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF BRADLEY, WI (WSAU) – A Tomahawk man is charged with a series of break-ins of storage units in the Northwoods. Lincoln...

wsau.com

Law Enforcement Search in Lincoln County Related to Missing Man

TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Reports indicate that a heavy police presence in Lincoln County is tied to the search for David Strahota, who went missing last November. WAOW TV reports that officers have been working at a house near Tomahawk for several hours this afternoon, though it’s not clear what they are looking for or what brought them to the scene.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Law enforcement searching for boat thief

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Law enforcement is searching for a man who allegedly stole a boat in Marathon County last week. They say Dylan McFann allegedly stole a boat last Friday. McFann was taken back into custody, but now is back on the run. He has two outstanding Marathon...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Fatal Fire in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) – One person is dead after a fire in a Stevens Point apartment building Thursday morning. Officers received a call at about 7 AM stating that the structure was on fire at 825 Bliss Ave and that one person was trapped inside. Crews arrived to find heavy black smoke and flames coming from one unit in the building.
STEVENS POINT, WI
wsau.com

Police Department sued over open-records request

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Wausau Police Department is being sued over an open records request involving a former office. According to court documents, the Wisconsin Transparency Project says the department has withheld relevant information about an internal investigation into former Lt. Adam Hartwig. The complaint says many internal documents were heavily redacted.
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Krebs Found Safe Thursday Morning

BOWLER, WI (WSAU) — An elderly man with a history of dementia has been found safe after he went missing during a trip to the NorthStar Casino in Bowler. John Krebs was found Thursday morning after he went missing the night before. No further details about the incident were released.
BOWLER, WI
wsau.com

Efforts continue to make Northwoods more bike-friendly

LAKE TOMAHAWK, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Efforts are underway to make Oneida County more bike and walk friendly. Many of the projects are community focused. In Lake Tomahawk, the town is working to connect a bike trail from nearby campgrounds to the businesses in town. In Rhinelander, there’s an effort...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Park Falls residents face higher water bills

PARK FALLS, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Residents in Park Falls could face a big water rate hike because of the closure of the paper mill. Thursday, citing the state’s Public Service Commission which determines what a municipality must charge for its water utility rates, a press release says water rates would go up by 74.33% – almost entirely due to the loss of the paper milll as a customer.
PARK FALLS, WI
wsau.com

Here’s Why Thousands of Cellphones Stopped Working in the Wausau Area

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) – Thousands of cellphones on the AT&T network stopped working on Tuesday in the Wausau area. The company’s website reported outages in the 54401, 54402, and 54403 zip codes. The independent website DownDetector reported service interruptions on the AT&T and Frontier networks. AT&T issued a...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Woodchucks & Rafters Pick Up Wins

ASHWAUBENON, WI –(WAUSAU WOODCHUCKS-WSAU) — A fourth-inning grand slam by Tim Conway provided just enough offense for the Wausau Woodchucks Thursday night. They held on late, using timely defense and relief pitching to defeat the Green Bay Rockers by a final score of 6-4. Conway (North Georgia) totaled...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Chucks & Rafters Both Win

WAUSAU, Wi (Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (11-13) took on the Madison Mallards (11-13) with their first game back at Athletic Park after a four day road trip. The Chucks put a commanding thirteen runs on the board to take the victory, 13-2. The Chucks got off to a blazing hot start with a double by Brent Widder (Evansville) to lead off the 1st inning, followed by a single by Hunter Dorraugh (San Jose State), putting runners at the corners. Kevin Kilpatrick (Houston) smashed a single to centerfield, scoring Widder from third. Brock Watkins (BYU) hit a sacrificial fly to score Dorraugh, followed by an electric double by Zach Levenson (Miami) to help Kilpatrick cross the plate. The Woodchucks go up 3-0.
WAUSAU, WI

