CUMAC’s Community Fun Fair Features Local Nonprofits

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePATERSON, N.J. — On a windy day in downtown Paterson, CUMAC, an anti hunger focused nonprofit, hosts its first annual Community Fun Fair, a four hour event during which vendors, other nonprofits, and members of the community get together and share resources. Co-coordinators Cynthia Cangre-Ron and Jenni Mastrangelo...

Carnival for Adults with Special Needs at Children’s Aid and Family Services

June 23, 2022 – (Paramus, NJ) Children’s Aid and Family Services, a Paramus-based non-profit human services agency, hosted a carnival for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Nearly 250 people who attend the agency’s STRIVE day program and live in its community residences enjoyed live music, games, food...
PARAMUS, NJ
Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
Affordable Housing Lottery Kicks Off For 912 Broadway in Bed-Stuy

The affordable housing lottery has launched for the eight-story apartment building at 912 Broadway in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, according to New York Yimby. The structure is designed by Zproekt Architecture and developed by Broadway Stockton LLC. The building consists of 81 residences and 13,089 square feet of commerical space. On...
BROOKLYN, NY
State Fair in NJ: 18 Days of Fun at the Meadowlands

It’s back—the State Fair Meadowlands is a summer staple with thrilling rides, delish food (hello fried zeppoles), rousing carnival games, and spectacular shows that will wow the whole family. This epic 18-day event beginning June 23 at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, guarantees fun for everyone. Where else can you ride upside down on a roller coaster and cheer on racing pigs? Read on for what to know about the State Fair in NJ, and get ready for a summer day to remember. (featured photo credit: Phil Hoops @hoopsapproved)
POLITICS
Housing Lottery Launches for 84 Residences at Williamsbridge Gardens in Williamsbridge, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Williamsbridge Gardens, a pair of eight-story residential buildings at 713 East 211th Street and 718 East 212th Street in Williamsbridge, The Bronx. Designed by MHG Architects and developed by L+M Development Partners, the structures yield 170 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 84 units for residents at 40 to 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $0 to $132,400.
BRONX, NY
Shred and Recycle Your Personal Documents in June & July, Free of Charge

Free, secure paper shredding events to be held in Scotch Plains & Rahway. Union County residents can bring their personal documents and sensitive papers to the next free paper shredding events, sponsored by the Union County Board of County Commissioners. The next two events will take place during on June 25 in Scotch Plains and on July 7 in Rahway.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Announced

Gov. Phil Murphy, Senate President Nicholas Scutari, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin today reached an agreement on a back-to-school sales tax holiday as a part of the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget. “Today we take another monumental step forward on my Administration’s commitment to make New Jersey a stronger, fairer, and...
BUSINESS
Popular Food Truck Finds Permanent Home in Jersey City; Other Dining News

The beloved Jersey City-based food truck recently announced it is opening its first brick-and-mortar location this fall. The storefront plans on serving all of Angry Archie’s favorites, including jumbo lump crab cakes, lobster rolls, crab poutine, lobster mac & cheese and more. The new location is replacing what was formerly Alma Latina Cafe.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Warwick school district announces death of sixth grade student

The Warwick community is mourning the loss of a sixth grade student. Warwick Valley Central School District's Superintendent David Leach said Tuesday that student Justin Reale died on June 19. The district wrote that Reale's parents told them that he had a great day on Saturday with his family, and...
WARWICK, NY
Montclair Jazz Festival Announces 2022 Summer Season

The Montclair Jazz Festival has announced its series of summer concerts to be held in downtown Montclair, N.J. The festival, which is produced by the Jazz House Kids organization under the leadership of Melissa Walker and Christian McBride, hosts two concerts in July as part of its Soundcheck series and a third in August called the Lackawanna Block Party. The first Soundcheck concert on July 13 features saxophonist Craig Handy and his 2nd Line Smith, as well as Jazz House Kids alum Bria Chatterjee. On July 27, organist Akiko Tsuruga performs, with an opening set by trumpeter Wallace Roney, Jr., son of Geri Allen and Wallace Roney. The summer season ends on August 13 with the Block Party, featuring performances by Nicole Glover and her quartet and Winard Harper & Jeli Posse, plus DJ Brother Mister (a.k.a. Christian McBride) closing the event with a dance party.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Hackers are stealing money from food stamp electronic benefits cards

GOSHEN – If you have a food stamps SNAP electronic benefits card, you had better check your balance. Hackers are now draining people’s cards without them knowing it. Sylvia Panetta of the Town of Wallkill bought a few items at the Walmart store and learned she had insufficient funds.
GOSHEN, NY
Wendy’s, New Convenience Store Approved for Downtown Jersey City

One of the busiest roadways in Jersey City is slated to get a new Wendy’s facility alongside a revamp that looks to better connect the property with the surrounding neighborhood. During their June 14 meeting, Jersey City’s planning board voted 5-0 to approve a plan that will bring one...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Opening Alert: Gioia, West New York, NJ

Gioia, a Modern Italian Kitchen & Bar, has opened at Port Imperial in West New York. It’s a sister restaurant of Salute Bistro in Montclair. The menu (View Spring ’22 Menu) features a seleciton of pizza, pasta and cocktails. It’s dog friendly and outdoor dining is available rain...
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
Dave’s Hot Chicken signs lease for 1st location in N.J.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles-based street food sensation turned breakthrough fast-casual brand, on Wednesday said it signed a lease for its first location in New Jersey. Amit Patel is the experienced multiunit operator who is the first to bring the brand to Wayne in Passaic County. The restaurant...
WAYNE, NJ
Bronx vs. Queens: The Best Puerto Rican Restaurants on Grubhub

This post is a sponsored article by Grubhub. Lifelong New Yorkers know: Puerto Rican culture, cuisine, and energy runs through the fabric of New York City. The uninitiated may not know where to look, especially given that many Puerto Rican restaurants in the city define themselves rather broadly, referring to what they serve as “Spanish” or “Latin American” cuisine given the similarities and shared dishes between the cuisines of Puerto Rico, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. But this is an easier task than you might imagine— Nuyoricans abound in almost every corner of the city.
BRONX, NY

