As showers and thunderstorms linger, Kansas City could see break from oppressive heat

A heatwave that has held Kansas City in its grasp for more than a week will finally loosen its grip on the metro Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Overnight storms have ushered in cooler conditions that are expected to limit temperatures to the upper 80s on both Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

This could bring to an end a 10-day streak where temperatures were above 90 degrees in the metro area. During that stretch, heat index readings in the afternoon soared above 100 degrees and overnight temperatures failed to provide much relief as they remained mostly in the 70s.

On two consecutive nights, temperatures fell only to 81 degrees, which was just a few degrees shy of the daytime temperatures typically seen this time of year in Kansas City.

Normal daytime temperatures in Kansas City range from the 81 degrees at the beginning of the month to 87 degrees by the end, according to data from the NOAA Regional Climate Centers.

Showers and showers are expected to linger in the Kansas City area Wednesday morning, clearing by midday. Another round of overnight showers and thunderstorms are expected to form later Wednesday and linger into Thursday morning.

No severe weather is expected Wednesday, although an isolated strong to severe storm could develop. The primary threat is damaging winds. Localized moderate to heavy rain is also possible, according to the weather service.

The cooler weather will be brief as conditions will heat back up with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s for Friday and Saturday. Heat index readings between 100 and 105 degrees are expected.

Weather watches and warnings

